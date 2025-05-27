The reimagining of the very first two Dragon Quest titles will be arriving on Xbox this Fall.

After months of waiting, Square Enix has finally revealed the release date for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake, a dual-pack of remakes for the first two titles of the legendary Dragon Quest series.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake will be arriving on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Windows and Steam on October 30, 2025.

In addition, the Xbox version will receive Xbox Play Anywhere support, so you can continue playing your save file on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and compatible handhelds.

Happy #DragonQuestDay to all who celebrate! We're excited to announce that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake arrives 30th October 2025. Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.

Pre-orders for Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake are now live for all above-mentioned platforms, along with a special Collector's Edition that's only available for purchase at Square Enix's website.

The Collector's Edition will include:

A physical copy of Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

Acrylic Blocks of various characters and monsters from the game.

An Outstanding Outfit Kit, which contains various in-game items like the Ring of Strength, Slime Earring, Arriveste's Vest, and a Mad Cap.

Pre-order bonus in-game items like Elevating Shoes, three Seeds of Agility, three Seeds of Magic, three Seeds of Defence, three Seeds of Strength, and three Seeds of Life.

Two exclusive digital wallpapers.

Players with existing save data for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake are entitled to the following bonus in-game items in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. The Marvellous Makeover Kit contains: Dragon Quest I: One dog suit. Dragon Quest II: One cat suit.

On top of that, if you have save data for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on the same platform you wish to get Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake on, you will also get bonus in-game outfits for the following games:

Dragon Quest I HD-2D Remake – One dog suit.

Dragon Quest II HD-2D Remake – One cat suit.

I can't wait to see how Square Enix will reimagine the original Dragon Quest and its sequel for the modern era

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake - Teaser Trailer

As a big-time Dragon Quest fan since I blazed through the main series in the 2010s, I cannot wait to play this upcoming Xbox JRPG. I absolutely loved Dragon Quest III HD-2D when I reviewed it last year for how it modernized Dragon Quest 3 with gorgeous HD-2D graphics, cool new gameplay mechanics, and quality-of-life features, while paying homage to the original game by retaining a retro, 16-bit pixel-art aesthetic.

It will be interesting to see how Square Enix will reimagine the first two Dragon Quest games to make them appealing for modern audiences, since the original Dragon Quest 1 only had one character to play as, and the original Dragon Quest 2 only had three party members.

From what's been seen of this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title so far in its teaser trailer, there are already hints of big changes coming to these classic JRPGs, as Dragon Quest 2 now has a new potential fourth member to recruit.

What could these big changes be? We will have to wait until this Fall to find out when Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake launches on October 30, 2025, for Xbox, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.