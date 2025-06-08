Square Enix, not content with just announcing a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster for Xbox, has decided to give Xbox JRPG fans even reasons to be excited during the Xbox Games Showcase by revealing Xbox ports for Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI.

After years of rumors, Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade and Final Fantasy XVI are finally making their way to Xbox Series X|S, along with all their DLC expansions.



For fans, you won't even have to wait for one of these games as Final Fantasy XVI is available today! That's right, you can play it right now, no waiting.

Two of Final Fantasy's best modern-day hits are finally coming to Xbox

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE - Coming to Xbox | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Final Fantasy VII Remake is an action-RPG reimagining of the iconic PlayStation One JRPG, Final Fantasy VII. It follows the tale of Cloud Strife as he and the eco-terrorist group Avalanche fight to save the planet from the tyrannical Shinra Corporation and the malevolent war hero-turned-villain Sephiroth.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy XVI is a brand new mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series that follows the story of Clive Rosfield. Clive is a wandering warrior traversing the war-torn land of Valisthea to exact revenge on the infernal Eikon, Ifrit, for destroying his kingdom and friends.

YouTube Watch On

These two games are critically acclaimed for their complex, rich storylines, casts of intriguing characters, action-packed real-time combat systems filled with in-depth mechanics, and epic, cinematic boss fights.

For many years, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI were locked behind PlayStation and PC platforms. However, Xbox fans will finally experience these beloved games for themselves by playing Final Fantasy XVI today and in the future when Final Fantasy VII Remake launches for Xbox Series X|S this winter!