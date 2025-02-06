A new rumor suggests 'Final Fantasy 16' and 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' will be announced for Xbox Series X|S "soon"

Even in a world filled Eikons and wars, a dog will always be a man's best friend.

Recently, the notable tipster NateTheHate, has been stating on Resetera that Xbox ports for Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake could be announced later this year, with an Xbox port for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth set for 2026 (via @IdleSlothVGT on X).

NateTheHate has made claims of Xbox ports for FF7 Remake and Rebirth before, which my colleague, Jez Corden, has corroborated with our own sources. However, we've been been unable to lock down the timing of these announcements at the time of this writing. Nate seems to have given us some idea of the timing in new posts.

According to NateTheHate, Final Fantasy 16 will be announced/released for Xbox sometime around the first half of 2025 (possibly Spring), Final Fantasy 7 Remake's Xbox port will be announced/released in 2025, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Xbox port will come in somewhere in 2026. NateTheHate speculates that Square Enix will announce the Xbox ports for these aforementioned Final Fantasy games simultaneously for maximum effect.

Historically, Microsoft has had partner-focused showcases around the Spring timeframe, which would be a good idea to showcase Square Enix's efforts to further support Xbox. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth recently hit Steam and seems to be doing well for the company, despite previous assertions that it missed expectations when it was PS5 console exclusive.

It's only a matter of time until the biggest modern hits of the Final Fantasy series come to Xbox

As Square Enix releases more of its JRPGs on multiple platforms, like the Trials series, Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection, and Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake, the possibility of NateTheHate's rumor is looking more likely true by the day.

Xbox Series X|S could certainly benefit from having Final Fantasy 16, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as these games are regarded as some of the best PC titles the modern franchise has to offer, since they made the jump from PlayStation to PC via Steam.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is especially one that Xbox fans would love to play as our diehard Xbox and Final Fantasy fan, Jez Corden, gave the PC port for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth a 4.5/5 star review.

However, as always, take rumors with a pinch of salt, even if they're looking increasingly likely.