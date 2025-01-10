A new rumor suggests Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to Xbox in 2025, with Rebirth heading across in 2026 — as more Xbox games head to PS5 and Nintendo

It's a new year for Xbox, and that means new games.

Just earlier this week, Microsoft revealed that its upcoming Developer_Direct stream will showcase DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and a mysterious fourth game that has yet to be revealed. On January 23rd, we'll catch a glimpse of what Microsoft is planning to offer its Xbox platform gamers throughout the year, which also boasts Avowed, The Outer Worlds 2, and Fable, if none end up delayed, at least.

Indeed, this year should prove to be something of a blockbuster for Microsoft, with more game launches in a single calendar year than they've ever had previously. We should also see a new Call of Duty later in the year, as well as other surprises both from first and third party publishers across Xbox and PC.

As is well-known by now, Microsoft is also making an effort to put its Xbox games onto other platforms. Today, credible tipster NateTheHate shared some rumors on his podcast (via Knoebel) for games we can expect to see hit PlayStation 5 and the unannounced Nintendo Switch 2 later this year. For Xbox fans, NateTheHate suggested that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is hitting Xbox in 2025, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth aiming for 2026. According to Mr. Hate, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection are both slated for the multiplatform treatment, with each game launching on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2. I can corroborate independently with our own sources that all of the above does seem to be true. It seems that Microsoft isn't stopping there, though.

As previously noted by Xbox CEO Phil Spencer, there are no "red lines" when it comes to the games Microsoft aims to bring to other platforms. I noted in an analysis late last year that any Xbox game that is capable of making a good return on investment from going multiplatform absolutely will do so. To that end, I've heard that also Hellblade 2, Age of Mythology, and potentially Gears of War 1 Ultimate Edition are all also slated for PlayStation 5 this year, although I'm unsure if that includes the Nintendo Switch 2. I would expect that it most likely does, if I had to guess that part.

Master Chief and Halo was long the iconic mascot of Xbox, but it seems that it's now destined to go to rival console platforms. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If all of this is true — and always take rumors with a pinch of salt, as plans can change — Microsoft will probably make more money from content this year than it ever has. Microsoft has a vast mountain of first-party content in development, with further unannounced titles for 2025 slated for the Xbox Showcase which typically airs in June. The majority of Xbox's upcoming games slate, if not all of it, will at least be timed exclusive to Xbox and Windows. For most games, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch versions will either be ready to go on launch day or some months after the fact. The studios building these games will enjoy the sorts of income and investment that will help them get to the next level.

What remains to be seen is how Xbox hardware can survive no longer having exclusive games as a selling point. Xbox's unique features like Xbox Game Pass have so far not proven to be the system-seller Microsoft might have hoped for. You could argue that competition from free-to-play games and other non-gaming time sinks have reduced many people's need to own "hundreds" of games that make up the service. Microsoft has sought to offer perks like blanket access to characters in games like Valorant and League of Legends to give value even for free-to-play service game players, but I'd argue it doesn't go far enough to entice that cohort.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RELATED: Inside the risky strategy that will define Xbox's next decade

Without exclusive games, it's easy to argue that the reasons to own an Xbox console have become diminished. Xbox Cloud Gaming may be a saving grace, though, as the service recently hit new milestones according to our sources. Xbox Cloud Gaming shares a development environment with Xbox consoles after all. As the service grows, more and more developers will be able to offer content directly on devices like TVs and low-power laptops. "Buy to own" cloud games will potentially keep Xbox relevant enough to keep developers interested, even if retail console sales continue to flag.

With Microsoft's next-gen consoles currently in development, Xbox's future as a content provider has never been stronger. Big questions remain over its long-term mileage as a platform holder, though. Questions Xbox may be unable to answer.