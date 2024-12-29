Square Enix: 'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth' "cannot be exclusive to one console," again implying an eventual Xbox launch
Square Enix admits Final Fantasy VII can't be exclusive to one console anymore if it wishes to find worldwide success. Could this mean an Xbox port is in the works?
On December 26, 2024, IGN Brasil interviewed two big name developers from Square Enix regarding the sales of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. These individuals are Naoki Hamaguchi, the director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and Yoshinori Kitase, the director of the original PlayStation One version of Final Fantasy and producer of Final Fantasy franchise.
During this interview, Yoshinori Kitase mentions that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth sales have been "satisfactory and safe," a stark contrast to Square Enix's previous financial reports, which stated that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI failed to meet the company's expectations. He then goes on to say, and I quote,
"While we are confident and pleased that we are reaching a certain level of sales, it is clear that with the modernity of gaming, we cannot be exclusive to a single platform." Kitase then says, "I think we need to offer the game to as many players as possible."
This statement implies that in addition to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's upcoming PC port, we could potentially see an Xbox port of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (and by proxy, Final Fantasy VII Remake) in the future. There's a high chance of this happening as Square Enix has been releasing more of its games onto Xbox lately.
These include the long-awaited Xbox ports of Final Fantasy XIV and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Collection (which has seen massive worldwide success on Xbox Stores). Not to mention several titles from the Mana series and the Dragon Quest HD-2D Remake have been released on Xbox to name a few.
Additionally, a couple of developers at Square Enix have shown a growing interest in the Xbox platform. This includes Final Fantasy XIV's director, Naoki Yoshida, who desires to bring Final Fantasy XVI to Xbox, and Naoki Hamaguchi, who during an interview with GamesRadar, has stated he's an Xbox fan and that he wants and I quote, "to bring Final Fantasy VII and the Remake series to as many players out there as possible."
Will the Final Fantasy VII Remake series finally come to Xbox?
It would certainly be a dream come true for Xbox fans to finally experience the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. Despite controversial changes made to the original Final Fantasy VII's story, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth have been touted by critics and fans as some of the best PC titles in the Final Fantasy franchise. They feature extremely high production values, adrenaline-pumping combat, incredibly diverse soundtracks, and larger-than-life boss fights.
Will Xbox ports of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth become a reality or will they be another dead fantasy? We will have to wait to find out. In the meantime, Final Fantasy VII Remake's PC port and the upcoming PC port for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth which is scheduled to release on January 23, 2025, will keep you company.
Be sure to check out our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth PC system requirements guide to see if your PC rig has what it takes to run this upcoming PC title.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is currently available on PlayStation 5, and is slated to launch on Windows PC on Jan. 23, 2025.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The story of Cloud and Sephiroth continues in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Chase down the truth across the Planet and uncover Shinra's plans with party members like Tifa and Barret.
