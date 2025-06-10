Why did the chocobo win the race? Because it's the only mount available.

With Final Fantasy 16 being released during the Xbox Game Showcase, did you know that the Xbox Series X and S are now the only consoles with complete collections of the Final Fantasy series?

You can play all mainline entries for the Final Fantasy series, including Final Fantasy XIII, thanks to backwards compatibility, which isn't available on PlayStation.

Here are all the entries and how players can access them through the Xbox Series X|S ecosystem:

The first six titles come in one neat package. (Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy I through VI: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Final Fantasy VII: Direct port to Xbox Series platforms.

Direct port to Xbox Series platforms. Final Fantasy VIII: Available via remaster on Xbox Series X|S.

Available via remaster on Xbox Series X|S. Final Fantasy IX: Direct port to Xbox Series platforms.

Direct port to Xbox Series platforms. Final Fantasy X and X-2: Available via remaster on Xbox Series X|S.

Available via remaster on Xbox Series X|S. Final Fantasy XI: This one is no longer playable, as the MMO has been discontinued across all platforms.

This one is no longer playable, as the MMO has been discontinued across all platforms. Final Fantasy XII-Zodiac Age : Available through the Xbox store.

: Available through the Xbox store. Final Fantasy XIII and XIII-2: Available via backward compatibility with Xbox 360. Missing on PlayStation 5.

Available via backward compatibility with Xbox 360. Missing on PlayStation 5. Final Fantasy XIV : Available through the Xbox store.

: Available through the Xbox store. Final Fantasy XV: Available through the Xbox store.

Available through the Xbox store. Final Fantasy XVI: Available through the Xbox store.

Clive is looking good in blue, but he's about to look real nice in grean. (Image credit: Square Enix)

I definitely didn't have Xbox being the most complete place to play Final Fantasy games. With the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade coming later in 2025, all they need is something like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Intergrade, and they'll have every playable entry in the series.

That's absolutely astonishing for Xbox fans. With the sudden rise of Square Enix support on Xbox, the platform is quickly turning into a gaming Garden of Eden. Play what you want, where you want.

The Xbox motto is suddenly making more and more sense by the day.

Are you excited to play any of the recently announced Final Fantasy games? Let us know below, or on social media. I, for one, will be checking out Final Fantasy XVI through the Xbox PC app once I'm finally done reviewing this massive Dune: Awakening game.

