My character in Dune: Awakening is just over here watching the Steam charts.

Dune: Awakening is here, or at least it is for people playing during the head start period. With the official launch still scheduled for tomorrow, June 10, Steam's concurrent player count has managed to reach over 100,000 players this weekend.

Present players are comprised solely of Deluxe or Ultimate Edition owners, with Standard players joining tomorrow. To put that in better terms: It's an unbelievable achievement.

I remember when Forza Horizon 5 launched for Premium owners and managed to achieve 1.2 million total unique players during its early access, with Steam numbers peaking at around 70,000.

Granted, that was across both Xbox and Windows PC, but you get the idea. There's an absurd number of players who have already taken the plunge into Arrakis.

I've lost track of how many sandworms I've pissed off. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The player count has grown almost every day. Day one racked up just under 94,000 players. By Saturday, it had reached 106,000, then 117,000 on Sunday, and the number is only anticipated to grow.

It has also surpassed some other major releases over the last year. Toppling the likes of Dragon Age: Veilguard, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and Assassin's Creed: Shadows.

I can see why, too. In just four days, I've managed to rack up nearly 30 hours of playtime, and I only have positive things to say about this game. Even though I'm still in the early to mid-sections, I feel like I'm experiencing one of the most polished games ever for a survival MMO.

So far, knock on wood, things have just worked out, which is extremely rare for games like this. Where are the days of server crashes and queue times? Where's the microtransaction drama?

Are you telling me we have a successful MMO launch on our hands?

Usually these MMO games have awful looking skyboxes, but I can't stop looking up while playing Dune. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Not only that, but Dune: Awakening is actually a ton of fun. Coarse sand issues aside, the progression and open-world systems feel fluid and fully flushed out. It's no wonder this game continues to attract more players with each passing day.

By June 10, we're going to see some big numbers.

Are you one of the many already on Arrakis? Do you plan to join up once the game launches on June 10? Let us know below or on social media. Happy sandworm dodging!