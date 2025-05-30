FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's new co-op game Elden Ring Nightreign already crossed over 2 million players.

The official Elden Ring X (Twitter) account shared the news on Friday, revealing that the game reached this milestone less than a full day after it launched.

While these are players, it's worth noting that Elden Ring Nightreign is not currently included in any gaming subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, meaning this should be extraordinarily close to the actual number of copies sold.

I'm not sure if the last-minute Evanescence-backed trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign played a part, but based on the comments, it certainly didn't hurt.

Elden Ring Nightreign also already achieved 300,000 concurrent players on Steam, but players have been divisive, with many complaints echoing what critics have been saying about the game since the embargo lifted.

Common pain points include the lack of options for solo players, as well as a complete lack of crossplay, a feature that's now considered standard for most multiplayer or co-op games.

In our review of Elden Ring Nightreign, my colleague Brendan Lowry wrote that ""It's truly a wild and audacious release from the studio, but having played through the game throughout the last week and a half, I'm happy to say that it's proven to be a ton of fun, and an idea I'm glad FromSoftware ended up exploring."

Elden Ring Nightreign is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.