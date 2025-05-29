Elden Ring Nightreign gets an Evanescence-backed trailer that's basically an official AMV
Unleash your inner emo kid and check out this amazing trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign.
FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's new co-op game Elden Ring Nightreign is almost here, and to celebrate, there's a new trailer for the game. Unlike other trailers, this one isn't focused on a gameplay overview or particular character.
Instead, this trailer for Elden Ring Nightreign is basically an official AMV (anime music video) using the iconic "Bring Me to Life" track from the band Evanescence. Just watch it:
I don't know who at Bandai Namco or FromSoftware figured this was a great idea, but they were absolutely correct. Someone was inevitably going to make some fan variant of this concept once the game launched, so why not cut to the chase and just put it out officially right now?
Watching this instantly transports me back to the mid-2000s, when seeing battle sequences from video games set to melodramatic music was the best thing my little wannabe-emo mind could comprehend. Just amazing.
Between this and providing a new song for the Netflix Devil May Cry animated series, Evanescence is having a great 2025, and I'm all for it.
Elden Ring Nightreign is a co-op game, and while it uses enemies, bosses, and gameplay established in FromSoftware's 2022 epic, it's quite a different experience, with players teaming up to fight across a shrinking map in individual sessions.
Outlets have praised the gameplay loop and art direction, though the lack of any crossplay or single-player viability has drawn a fair bit of criticism.
In our review of Elden Ring Nightreign, my colleague Brendan Lowry writes that "It's truly a wild and audacious release from the studio, but having played through the game throughout the last week and a half, I'm happy to say that it's proven to be a ton of fun, and an idea I'm glad FromSoftware ended up exploring."
Elden Ring Nightreign is slated to launch on May 30, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
