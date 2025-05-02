Elden Ring Nightreign classes: All 8 Nightfarer characters in FromSoftware's co-op spinoff explained

The builds you're able to put together on the fly while hacking and slashing your way through Elden Ring Nightreign — FromSoftware's upcoming co-op roguelike spinoff of Elden Ring — runs will largely be determined by the randomized weapon and upgrade drops you'll find as you explore and defeat minibosses. With that said, you can improve your baseline effectiveness with specific playstyles by choosing the right playable Nightfarer class for you.

When Elden Ring Nightreign launches on May 30, there will be eight Nightfarer characters in total, and each one boasts unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities that provide valuable benefits to both them and their co-op allies. To help you determine which Nightfarer best suits your preferences, I've listed everything we know about all of them in the sections below.

Something to quickly note before I do so, though: Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't have stat requirements for weapons like Elden Ring and other FromSoftware Souls-style games do, so that's not a consideration you need to worry about. No matter who you're playing as, you can use anything and everything you find throughout a match. Predetermined stat upgrade paths when leveling do mean that some characters are better with certain weapon types than others, however.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Wylder

Wylder's Onslaught Stake Ultimate Art in action in Elden Ring Nightreign. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Passive Ability: Sixth Sense — Cheat death a single time. This ability can onlybe used once until restored through revival from death or passing through a Site of Graces

— Cheat death a single time. This ability can onlybe used once until restored through revival from death or passing through a Site of Graces Skill: Claw Shot — Launch grappling claw to rope foes in or move swiftly by retracting. Whether targets can be roped in or not depends on enemy physique. Effective at breaking guard. Hold to aim.

— Launch grappling claw to rope foes in or move swiftly by retracting. Whether targets can be roped in or not depends on enemy physique. Effective at breaking guard. Hold to aim. Ultimate Art: Onslaught Stake — Powerful single attack that launches an iron stake with a great explosion. Recoil causes one to reel back, but preserves a portion of Ultimate Art gauge. Hold to boost impact and remain standing.

Wylder — the knight with a winged helmet that's more or less become Elden Ring Nightreign's poster boy in its key art — is the game's quintessential jack-of-all-trades character. He has a good mix of health, stamina, damage reduction from his armor, and physical damage output, though he's ill-suited for magic use. At the start of each run, he spawns with a small shield and a greatsword.

His Claw Shot Skill is exceptionally useful for quick bursts of mobility, especially if you need to quickly scale high ground or get out of the damaging zone that slowly restricts playable space in the map as nighttime draws closer. However, you can also use it to either pull enemies to you or pull yourself to them, depending on how large they are. The ability to cheat death once with his Sixth Sense passive also makes him one of the more forgiving Nightfarers to start playing with.

Onslaught Stake, meanwhile, will likely end up being the best Ultimate Art for raw damage. When used, Wylder takes a moment to charge up the stake on his wrist before driving it forward, dealing huge damage with a large explosion and all but guaranteeing a stagger if it lands. It's essentially the "Rubiconian Handshake" pile bunker from Armored Core 6 in the hands of an Elden Ring character, and it's awesome. Just make sure you account for its short range.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Guardian

Guardians Whirlwind skill is extremely useful for staggering groups of foes, and can even lift some into the air to disrupt them entirely. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Passive Ability: Steel Guard — Plant feet and brace with shield for a more powerful guard. Greatly improves guard boost, but prevents running while holding up shield.

— Plant feet and brace with shield for a more powerful guard. Greatly improves guard boost, but prevents running while holding up shield. Skill: Whirlwind — Beat wing to whip up a churning cyclone. Enemies caught in cyclone are drawn toward center. Sweeps away lightweight projectiles. Hold to enlarge range.

— Beat wing to whip up a churning cyclone. Enemies caught in cyclone are drawn toward center. Sweeps away lightweight projectiles. Hold to enlarge range. Ultimate Art: Wings of Salvation — Leap up and dive back down to raise protective area. Can move briefly while in air, and diving attack is perfect for rescues. Hold to shield nearby allies from damage.

Guardian immediately stood out to many fans as one of the most interesting Nightfarers since he's a giant eagle man in heavy plate armor, and as it turns out, there's a good chance he'll widely be considered one of the best ones, too. Though his damage isn't as impactful as the output of other classes, he has very high damage resistance, health, and stamina. He starts every run with a greatshield and a halberd.

Put simply, he's Nightreign's tank, complete with the Steel Guard passive that lets you toggle an extreme boost to his blocking capabilities in exchange for reduced mobility and a Whirlwind ability that disrupts foes with a cyclone of wind that will either stagger them or send them flying. Using the former is ideal for block counter builds and a great way to soak up hits while you have a boss' attention while your allies go all out offensively, and the latter comes in handy when you need to crowd control a large group of smaller and weaker foes.

At least in the Network Test, his Ultimate Art Wings of Salvation was also indisputably S-tier. When performed, Guardian soars high into the air before crashing back down to earth, creating a huge shockwave that then becomes a shield for allies as long as his stamina holds. The shockwave does good damage and heavily staggers enemies and bosses, and will also instantly revive any downed teammates in its radius; the shield is then useful to hold up so that allies can safely recover and attack your target without fear of being hit (at least until it goes down).

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Duchess

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Duchess Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Passive Ability: Magnificent Pose — Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary. Reduces stamina reduction from attacks and evasive actions. Allows up to two consecutive evasive actions.

— Attack and dodge optimally, dodging repeatedly when necessary. Reduces stamina reduction from attacks and evasive actions. Allows up to two consecutive evasive actions. Skill: Restage — Stage reprisal of recent occurances to damage nearby foes. Damage to phantoms affects original. This skill can be used at any time.

— Stage reprisal of recent occurances to damage nearby foes. Damage to phantoms affects original. This skill can be used at any time. Ultimate Art: Finale — Obscure self and surrounding allies to hide from foes. Enemies lose track of the caster, wandering aimlessly or becoming prone to leaving themselves vulnerable.

If Guardian is the typical tank-style character, than Duchess is the rogue — fast, nimble, and capable of high burst damage. In fact, she's even faster than other Nightfarers and can quickly dodge twice in a row with her Magnificent Pose passive. The tradeoff, though, is that she has very low health and poise, making her quite difficult to play and unforgiving compared to, say, Wylder. Her starting weapon is a short sword.

The Duchess has one of the most powerful offensive Skills in all of Nightreign with Restage; when used, it forces the enemy she's targeting to take all the damage they took in the last few seconds again. This includes damage dealt by teammates, so using it right after your team gets a bunch of big hits in or uses their Ultimate Arts will net you incredible value. All of that double damage applies stance break, as well, so smart usage of Restage can often stagger bosses and help you keep up the offense even more.

The Finale Ultimate Art is a bit on the underwhelming side since it simply turns you and your allies invisible and doesn't have direct combat applications, though while exploring the overworld, that guaranteed stealth does let you set up powerful backstab crits and ambushes. In boss fights, though, its main use is to give everyone a safe opportunity to heal or rebuff themselves with consumables.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Recluse

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Recluse Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Passive Ability: Elemental Defense — Discover affinity residues that can be collected to replenish FP. Affinity attacks create affinity residues. Residues appear for allies, as well, which can also be collected.

— Discover affinity residues that can be collected to replenish FP. Affinity attacks create affinity residues. Residues appear for allies, as well, which can also be collected. Skill: Magic Cocktail — Collect the affinity residues of targets to fire an affinity-exploiting magic cocktail. Affinity residues accumulate. Collect three to wield a magic spell. Complex affinity combinations create more powerful spells.

— Collect the affinity residues of targets to fire an affinity-exploiting magic cocktail. Affinity residues accumulate. Collect three to wield a magic spell. Complex affinity combinations create more powerful spells. Ultimate Art: Soulblood Song — Unleash forbidden chant to brand nearby foes with blood sigils. Brand foes with short-lived blood sigils that increase damage taken and restore the HP and FP of caster.

The official descriptions for the Recluse's capabilities are a bit confusing, so I'll simplify how she works here. As Nightreign's resident mage class, she starts off with a staff and can cast magic; hitting foes with her magic will then apply an elemental affinity residue to them, which the Recluse can then collect to regain FP (mana). Once you have three of these residues, you can then use them to activate the Magic Cocktail Skill and launch an especially powerful spell at foes. The effects of that spell are determined by the elements of collected residues; as you might expect, fire spells create fire residues to collect, lightning magic creates lightning ones, and so on.

The Recluse's ranged damage is both high and long-lasting since she can regain most of the FP she uses and make use of multiple Magic Cocktail spells over the course of a boss fight. However, as is often the case with magic-focused characters, her health and defenses are very poor. Because of this, she — like Duchess — is one of the harder Nightfarers to learn.

Notably, her Soulblood Song Ultimate Art is one of the strongest supportive abilities in the game. When used, it brands nearby enemies or bosses with sigils that increase the damage they take while also regenerating HP and FP for everyone that hits them. It's particularly strong in boss battles, especially when your squad is out of Crimson Tears flasks and can't heal otherwise.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Ironeye

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Ironeye Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Passive Ability: Eagle Eye — A keenly observant eye discovers more items to obtain from foes. The effect of this ability also applies to allies.

— A keenly observant eye discovers more items to obtain from foes. The effect of this ability also applies to allies. Skill: Marking — Cut foe with dagger, creating temporary weak point. Inflict damage on temporary weak point to destroy it and stagger foes. Damaging weak point extends its duration.

— Cut foe with dagger, creating temporary weak point. Inflict damage on temporary weak point to destroy it and stagger foes. Damaging weak point extends its duration. Ultimate Art: Single Shot — Fire a powerful arrow that surpasses sound and ignores any defense. Arrow pierces all types of enemies, terrains, and structures. Hold to draw bow and aim before firing.

Archery has never been particularly good in FromSoftware's Soulslike games, and while it was more viable than ever before in Elden Ring, it was still far from a top-tier choice. For that reason, I can't help but be skeptical of Ironeye's effectiveness in Nightreign, though I'm still glad a character like them is available to play as. Unsurprisingly, they start off with a bow.

The Marking skill lets Ironeye slash at a target with a dagger to create a weak spot on their body that can be targeted by everyone in your squad; doing so will rapidly stagger them, making this a great way to set up critical hits or a team-wide attack flurry. The Single Shot Ultimate Art, meanwhile, lets you fire an extremely heavy-hitting arrow that pierces through "all types of enemies, terrains, and structures." Undoubtedly, this will be best saved for when you're able to line up multiple baddies at once, or when there's a good moment to slam a boss with a committal high-damage attack.

Lastly, there's the Eagle Eye passive, which is quite unique in that it makes both you and your allies find extra loot when defeating enemies. If you want as many item drops as possible to try and perfect a build you have in mind, it sounds like Ironeye will be your ideal Nightfarer.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Raider

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Raider Character Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Passive Ability: Fighter's Resolve — Taking damage boosts Retaliate potency, cannot be knocked down while using it. Remain standing with a sliver of HP even after taking heavy damage.

— Taking damage boosts Retaliate potency, cannot be knocked down while using it. Remain standing with a sliver of HP even after taking heavy damage. Skill: Retaliate — Assume an attack stance and pummel vigorously. A defensive posture which reduces incoming damage. An enhanced skill which causes even larger enemies to recoil.

— Assume an attack stance and pummel vigorously. A defensive posture which reduces incoming damage. An enhanced skill which causes even larger enemies to recoil. Ultimate Art: Totem Stella — Drive gravekeeper's wedge into earth to summon a giant tombstone. Tombstone radiates protective aura, boosting strength of nearby allies and blocking arrows. Can also be climbed.

The Raider is Elden Ring Nightreign's barbarian-style character, and will be a perfect fit for you if you enjoy pure Strength-focused builds in Elden Ring and other Soulslikes that rely on poise, hyper armor, and high defenses. He starts each run off with a large two-handed axe.

At the core of his kit is the Retaliate Skill — an uninterruptable move in which the Raider plants his feet and reduces incoming damage while charging up a devastating blow that does very high damage and causes a significant amount of stance break. Notably, his Fighter's Resolve passive boosts its power when you get hit, encouraging you to initiate Retaliate just before an enemy is about to strike so you can maximize its power. Its wording also suggests you get a worse version of Wylder's Sixth Sense, keeping you alive with a sliver of health as long as the attack that would have knocked you down was a large one.

His Totem Stella Ultimate Art also looks to be one of the most unique ones in the game. It creates a massive tombstone that shoots up from underground, damaging any foes it touches and buffing both you and your allies (presumably with improves attacks and defenses). You can also take cover behind it or climb on top of it, using it as high ground to shoot arrows, cast magic, or initiate plunging attacks from.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Executor

A clear look at the Executor Nightfarer in Elden Ring Nightreign. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The seventh class in Elden Ring Nightreign is Executor, but we've seen next to nothing of them in gameplay footage thus far. All that's known about them is that they wear a bronze armor set reminiscent of the one used by Dark Souls 2's Alonne Knights, start off with a katana, and appear to have a Sekiro-inspired deflect parry as one of their core mechanics. That suggests they'll be a great pick if you're the kind of player that loves to constantly stay in a boss' face and parry their moves for critical hit opportunities.

Elden Ring Nightreign classes: Revenant

Briefly seen during the recently released Elden Ring Nightreign Overview Trailer, this woman is thought to be a Nightfarer called Revenant. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Even less is known about Nightreign's eighth and final character (at launch), though she was briefly visible in the most recent Overview Trailer for the game. Rumors have strongly hinted that she's called Revenant, and that she can use her harp to summon Elden Ring Spirit Ashes like a necromancer. None of that has actually been confirmed, though, so keep that in mind. I expect we'll learn more about this mysterious character as Nightreign's release date approaches.

