Elden Ring Nightreign: How to unlock the Duchess

FromSoftware's new co-op roguelike spinoff Elden Ring Nightreign has eight different playable "Nightfarer" characters in total, with each one representing a distinct action RPG playstyle. Folks that enjoy the fantasy of playing as a nimble and stealthy rogue should look no further than the Duchess.

However, unlike the Elden Ring Nightreign network test in which she was playable right away, the Duchess is actually one of two characters you have to unlock in the full game — the other being the Revenant. Thankfully, though, getting the Duchess is one of the first things you'll and up doing as you progress through Nightreign. For an overview of what you have to do to unlock her, read on.

How to unlock the Duchess in Elden Ring Nightreign

Unlocking the Duchess requires defeating Gladius, Beast of Night in the Tricephalos Expedition. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Getting access to the Duchess as a playable character is something you'll likely do within your first several hours of playing Elden Ring Nightreign. To unlock the Duchess, you first have to defeat Gladius, Beast of Night at the end of the Tricephalos Expedition. When you do, you'll get the "Old Pocket-watch" item; back at the Roundtable Hold, give this item to the Priestess and a cutscene will play in which she reveals she's the Duchess — thus, unlocking the Duchess to play as.

With more evasive dodges, the ability to string together two dodges in a row, speedier attacks, and naturally high Dexterity and Intelligence, the Duchess is an agile assassin that's particularly effective with both small and fast weapons as well as sorcery magic (if you can find a dagger with Magic damage, you're in for a particularly good time).

Her Restage skill also lets her force an enemy to take all the damage they recently took again a second time, and is extremely valuable if used just after critical hits or major Ultimate Art attacks from teammates. Meanwhile, the Finale Ultimate Art is a team-wide invisibility spell that can buy your squad critical time to buff, heal, revive an ally, or set up backstabs and big attack combos.

Some things to keep in mind, however, are that she has very low HP as well as Strength. This means she won't be a good fit for you if you want to play as a Nightfarer that can take a few hits or effectively fight with larger weapons; if that's the playstyle you'd prefer, I recommend Wylder, Guardian, or Raider.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a bold new experimental spinoff from FromSoftware that spices up the original game's Soulsborne combat with a roguelike, co-op driven twist. Though it has sizable issues like only having one map or underwhelming enemy variety, it's nevertheless going to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games for Souls fans craving action. It's $39.99, but you can get it for $33.99 at Newegg with the promo code XVSAVE.

