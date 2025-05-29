Elden Ring Nightreign: How to unlock character skins and change garb

With the ability to change the armor you're wearing replaced with fixed defensive stats for each "Nightfarer" character in FromSoftware's new co-op roguelike project Elden Ring Nightreign, visual customization instead comes in the form of skins. These work like they do in most other games with distinct playable characters by changing your visual appearance, but not anything related to gameplay.

Like a few other things in the game, though, using skins and changing your garb isn't an option you have at the start of your adventure. Instead, you'll need to unlock it by making progress in your quest to vanquish the Night. For a quick overview of what you have to do specifically, refer to the below guide.

How to unlock character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign

A look at the Dawn skin available for Ironeye, the archery-focused Nightfarer. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before you can get character skins in Elden Ring Nightreign, you'll first need to defeat at least two Nightlords; this will be Gladius, Beast of Night and any one of the six other Nightlords that beating it will make available to hunt. Once two Nightlords are dead, a mirror will appear in the room across from the entrance to the east wing of the Roundtable Hold. Notably, this mirror is where you can purchase skins and change garb.

At first, every Nightfarer will only have access to a Dawn and a Darkness skin you can purchase with Murk, the currency earned from completing Expeditions. The former requires 15,000 Murk, while the latter is far more expensive at 35,000.

By eventually defeating Elden Ring Nightreign's final boss, however, you'll unlock the option to purchase skins inspired by previous FromSoftware games like Dark Souls for the Nightfarers. I won't spoil the game's final boss in this guide, but do note that to reach the final boss, you'll need to kill two more Nightlords, and four in total. Once again, you have the option to choose which ones you defeat, so keep that in mind.

You can also get an additional skin for each Nightfarer by completing their individual Remembrance questlines. To start these, you'll first need to complete several Expeditions with a character to unlock all their entries in the Journal in the Roundtable Hold's east wing, then select the Enter Remembrance button on their final page. Objectives in these storylines vary, but generally require you to defeat minibosses or find items in either Expeditions or solo instances.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a bold new experimental spinoff from FromSoftware that spices up the original game's Soulsborne combat with a roguelike, co-op driven twist. Though it has sizable issues like only having one map or underwhelming enemy variety, it's nevertheless going to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games for Souls fans craving action. It's $39.99, but you can get it for $33.99 at Newegg with the promo code XVSAVE.

