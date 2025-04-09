Is Elden Ring Nightreign on Xbox Game Pass? It's extremely likely that Elden Ring Nightreign isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass, and also that it won't at any point in the future, either. However, this hasn't been confirmed by FromSoftware or Bandai Namco, so that's something to keep in mind.

Don't expect Elden Ring Nightreign on Game Pass

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – REVEAL GAMEPLAY TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Developer FromSoftware delivered what is widely considered to be one of the greatest action RPGs of all time in 2022 with its Game of the Year-winning hit Elden Ring, along with the critically acclaimed Shadow of the Erdtree DLC last year that was basically a full game in its own right. The studio isn't done with its beloved new property, though, because in just over a month, it's also releasing a brand new entry on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 called Elden Ring Nightreign.

Compared to FromSoftware's other Soulslike games that promote slow and steady progression, thorough exploration, and meticulous buildcrafting, Nightreign is something far different — something far closer to a roguelike, and with a distinct co-op focus. Set in what seems to be a time period long before the events of Elden Ring itself, Nightreign is a fast-paced three-player experience in which teams battle their way across a map for three "days," collecting random loot, unlocking upgrades, and challenging bosses along the way. Rather than creating a highly customized build, you're given the choice of eight different Nightfarer characters that have predetermined leveling paths and cater to different playstyles. You then have to make the best build you can with what you find throughout each run.

Indeed, it's a huge departure from typical FromSoftware fare — but after playing it extensively during the February Network Test, I've fallen in love with this different kind of FromSoftware genius. Many other players had a blast with it, too, and so there's plenty of hype and excitement for the co-op ARPG's May 30 release. Naturally, that also means many are hoping they'll be able to play the game on Xbox Game Pass.

A Game Pass release for Nightreign would undoubtedly make many Xbox and PC players happy, but unfortunately, it's extremely likely that it won't be on Microsoft's buffet-style gaming service. There's been zero official mention of Game Pass availability for the title thus far, even though it's only a month away from launch; in almost all cases, that's something that's marketed both heavily and early.

Could Elden Ring Nightreign come to Game Pass?

The Recluse, one of the eight playable Nightfarers in Elden Ring Nightreign. (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Elden Ring Nightreign most likely won't be playable through Xbox Game Pass — though, it's worth pointing out that this hasn't been confirmed explicitly. Still, it's doubtful. But could the Soulsy co-op roguelike make its way to the service at some point in the future? It's not uncommon for new games to eventually come to Game Pass, so indeed, the possibility is there.

Sadly, though, it's still a very unlikely one. None of FromSoftware's other games on Xbox or PC — Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Armored Core 6, and the original Elden Ring — have ever been available on Game Pass before, so there's no reason to believe Nightreign will be, either. It's not impossible, of course, but even so, I wouldn't ever expect it to happen.

That means the only way to play Elden Ring Nightreign will be to purchase a permanent copy of it on your platform of choice. It has an MSRP of $39.99 with a $54.99 Deluxe Edition that includes future DLC access, a digital artbook and soundtrack, and some exclusive characters and bosses. Notably, though, you can get the Steam versions of both editions for a discount at Fanatical. Specifically, the Standard Edition is just $35.19 at Fanatical, while the Deluxe Edition is only $48.39 at Fanatical.