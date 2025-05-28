Nightreign is quite different from the majority of FromSoftware's recent games.

The year's unrelenting cadence continues with the arrival of FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign, a decidedly-curious spin on the studio's established gameplay formula. The reviews for Elden Ring Nightreign are pouring in, with outlets giving thoughts and impressions on this new title.

Nightreign is a co-op game, putting players into teams of three across matches that can last over a half-hour, tasking teams with taking out enemies and bosses pulled not just from Elden Ring but across the Dark Souls franchise as well.

At the time I'm writing this, it has a 78 on Metacritic from 64 reviews, with a 79 on Opencritic from 81 reviews. That's a positive score, though it's certainly not the unanimous praise that FromSoftware titles often garner. Below, you'll find some highlights from across a few different reviews:

GamingTrend (85/100): "So is Nightreign worth checking out for someone unaccustomed to roguelikes but who is a fan of Elden Ring? Yes, I believe so. The more I played, the more invested I became, and my initial worries quickly took a backseat to the incredible experience FromSoftware has created. Go in with an open mind, a few friends, and prepared to die, often."

A different beast, but one that may resonate with Elden Lords

Overall, most critics seem to appreciate how the Elden Ring gameplay formula works in a game focused around co-op. Common pain points are the lack of variety and the lack of crossplay, as well as the fact that Nightreign is borderline impossible to play solo.

My colleague Brendan Lowry is mostly positive in his 4-star review of Elden Ring Nightreign, writing that "Indeed, it's a genius new way to experience the Elden Ring combat and sandbox that fans know and love — though there's one major flaw holding it back from reaching its full potential."

Elden Ring Nightreign is slated to lauch on May 30, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

