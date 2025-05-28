Does Elden Ring Nightreign have crossplay or cross-platform play? No, Elden Ring Nightreign does not have crossplay or cross-platform play between its three Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation platforms. However, it does at least allow Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One users to play together, with the same option available for PS5 and PS4 players.

Sadly, Elden Ring Nightreign has no crossplay support

ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Whereas Elden Ring and FromSoftware's other previous "Soulsborne" action RPGs have largely been single-player experiences with cooperative summoning and PvP offered as options, Elden Ring Nightreign — a new spinoff that reimagines the acclaimed 2022 title as a fast-paced roguelike — is entirely designed around three-player co-op multiplayer.

That alone has many fans interested in the title, as cooperative play in the studio's mainline games has some annoying restrictions like invisible walls separating areas that force you to send your buddy home and then resummon them in the new zone. And as I wrote in my Elden Ring Nightreign review, its co-op element is one of the game's strongest aspects (other reviewers feel the same way).

Because of that, lots of people are wondering if Elden Ring Nightreign will have crossplay, or the ability to matchmake and connect with players using a platform other than yours. This feature — also commonly referred to as cross-platform play — is a huge boon in co-op games like this; not only does it let you play with your friends across Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation, but it helps keep queue times low and the overall player population feeling healthy in the long-term as well.

Tragically, though, Elden Ring Nightreign doesn't support crossplay or cross-platform play between different platforms. The only cross-platform support the co-op roguelike supports is cross-generational, meaning that Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One players and PS5 and PS4 players can matchmake and team up. Users across Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation, however cannot.

Wylder in one of Elden Ring Nightreign's opening cutscenes. (Image credit: Windows Central)

It's a huge bummer that crossplay support isn't in Elden Ring Nightreign, but is it something that could come to the action RPG in the future? Ultimately, the chances of that happening are rather unlikely, as FromSoftware traditionally doesn't add many new features or functionalities to their games after launch.

With that said, there are reasons to be hopeful. For one, we know Nightreign is getting at least one major content update later this year with a DLC that's going to add new Nightfarers and bosses, so it's possible the developers will bring crossplay to the game then too if the demand for it is strong enough.

It's also worth noting that Elden Ring's multiplayer functionality got improved over time, with FromSoftware eventually allowing you to send your summon sign to every Summoning Pool you found in its open world (originally, you could only send it to the one closest to you).

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taking these two facts into consideration, I'd ultimately say that while you shouldn't expect crossplay to come to Nightreign, there's a decent chance that it could if the game's community pushes for it. Here's hoping it does.