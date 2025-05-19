Indisputably, one of the biggest and boldest games released in recent years was Elden Ring — the colossal 2022 action RPG that brought FromSoftware's beloved Soulsborne formula to an open-world space. Packed with over 100 hours worth of exciting discoveries to make, unique boss fights to challenge, and weapons and spells to experiment with, it was nothing short of a triumph. Now, three years later, the developer is adapting its gameplay sandbox to a co-op spinoff called Elden Ring Nightreign.

Elden Ring Nightreign puts you and two other "Nightfarers" into a dynamic roguelike version of the original game's Limgrave map, complete with varied groups of enemies to fight and randomized gear drops to find as a battle royale-style circle closes in and corrals you into a climactic boss fight with a Nightlord. It has incredible potential, and is notably less expensive than Elden Ring at $39.99 instead of $59.99; however, ahead of its launch on May 30, you can actually get it for just $31.99 at Newegg by using the promo code ERNSAVE when checking out. This offer is available for both the Xbox and PC versions of the game, and applies to its pricier Deluxe Edition, too (it's $43.99 at Newegg instead of $54.99).

A FromSoftware game unlike any other can be yours for less

FromSoftware has rarely strayed from its traditional format for its action RPG Soulsborne games since releasing Demon's Souls in 2009, so Elden Ring Nightreign is quite a radical departure from the norm for the developer. For some, it's not a welcome one, and indeed, this co-op roguelike approach isn't for everyone. After playing it myself during the network test in February, though, I ended up walking away feeling that it was a different kind of FromSoftware genius — and that it's one to be excited about if you're willing to meet it halfway and accept it for what it is (and isn't).

The best way I can explain Nightreign is that it's Elden Ring filtered down to its core combat mechanics, with the slow, methodical exploration and nuanced buildcrafting typical of a Souls game traded for breakneck adventures and randomized loot drops that force you to make on-the-fly decisions about what you carry into — and how to approach — battle. Also, instead of carefully choosing which stats to upgrade as you level, you'll have a set leveling path to progress through that's determined by the Nightfarer you choose to play as.

There are eight Nightfarers in total, all of which I've gone over in extensive detail here. Each one has distinct stat-driven strengths, weaknesses, and ideal gameplay styles along with special abilities, with the latter contributing greatly to Nightreign's emphasis on three-player co-op. For example, the Raider class can create a huge tombstone with his ultimate ability that teammates can use for cover or as high ground for ranged or plunging attacks; the Recluse, on the other hand, can afflict enemies with a nasty debuff that increases damage taken and restores HP and mana to anyone that hits them with hers. Notably (and somewhat comically), players can also hit downed teammates to eventually revive them.

Again, with story, exploration, and meticulous character building taking a backseat in Nightreign for a heavy focus on non-stop action and attempts to creatively use whatever you find from Elden Ring's gargantuan sandbox as you tear your way through each run, the game won't appeal to every FromSoftware fan. Even though it's not my dream Souls game, though, I still had a ton of fun with it during the playtest, and am extremely excited to jump in with my friends once it releases on May 30. Undoubtedly, it could end up being one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games.

Just remember that this is still a Soulsborne experience, and will therefore be pretty difficult compared to most games out there. Nightreign may take away the challenge of intelligently leveling up a character and navigating a complex world, but the challenge of learning boss movesets and carefully dodging, blocking, and attacking at opportune moments is still very much present.