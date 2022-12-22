The best Xbox games of all time: Our top picks you should play in 2022

What are the BEST Xbox games of all time? Well, there are frankly far too many to list, especially given the fact Xbox Series X|S consoles can play all Xbox One games and hundreds of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games too in backward compatibility. Alas, if you're a new Xbox owner and you're looking for where to start with this epic ecosystem, look no further.

Herein lies our top recommendations for games across every major genre you should definitely play first, above everything else. We plan to expand this list with additional genres and games over time too, so be sure to check back or offer suggestions in our Windows Central Discord if you think a game is missing here.

Without further deliberations, here are our picks for the biggest, boldest, and brightest Xbox games of all time, available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. It should be noted too that all of these games are also available on Windows PC either via Steam, or via the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and 11.

With contributions from Jez Corden, Zachary Boddy, Alexander Cope, Brendan Lowry, Samuel Tolbert, Rachel Mogan, and Carli Velocci.