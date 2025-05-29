Elden Ring Nightreign: How to unlock the Revenant

Of all the different playable "Nightfarer" characters in FromSoftware's experimentative co-op roguelike offshoot Elden Ring Nightreign, the Revenant — the soul of a woman in the body of a doll — is arguably the most interesting from a gameplay standpoint. Compared to the others, she's more of a supportive character than a direct fighter, as she can summon Spirit Ashes to attack and distract enemies and has a stat spread ideal for Faith and/or Arcane-based incantations.

Like the Duchess, she's not one of the Nightfarers you can play as from the get-go. Unlike the Duchess, however, the process of unlocking her is fairly well-hidden, and I wouldn't be surprised if many players don't end up figuring it out on their own without looking at a guide like this one. Luckily, it's straightforward once you do know what to do, so follow the steps below.

How to unlock the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign

Unlocking the Revenant in Elden Ring Nightreign first requires you to get the Besmirched Flame Relic from the Small Jar Bazaar. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Note that to get the Revenant, you'll first need to unlock the Duchess, which you've essentially already done if you've slain Gladius, Beast of Night. That's because the item that triggers the Revenant's appearance won't exist until you have Duchess as a playable character.

Once you've done that, head to the Small Jar Bazaar in the west wing of the Roundtable Hold and purchase the Besmirched Flame Relic from the merchant for 1,500 Murk. After doing this, you'll come across the Revenant's spirit near the entrance to the Roundtable Hold's east wing; interact with her. Afterwards, you'll be transported to the tutorial area, and you'll have to defeat the Revenant and her three spirit allies. Doing so unlocks her as a Nightfarer.

Similar to the Recluse, the Revenant is a backline caster with low health and middling stamina, along with stats ill-suited to melee combat of any kind. Her strength lies in her high Faith and (to a lesser extent) Arcane, which allow her to effectively cast various healing, fire, lightning, and especially Dragon Communion incantations from sacred seals you pick up on your runs.

The Revenant can passively create ghosts that fight with her and her allies for a few seconds after slaying foes, and her Summon Spirit skill lets her summon a longer lasting spirit that fights alongside the team and draws aggro. Then there's her Immortal March Ultimate Art that revives downed teammates and gives everyone in your squad — including her summon, if it's on the field — a period of complete damage immunity.

Elden Ring Nightreign is a bold new experimental spinoff from FromSoftware that spices up the original game's Soulsborne combat with a roguelike, co-op driven twist. Though it has sizable issues like only having one map or underwhelming enemy variety, it's nevertheless going to be one of this year's best Xbox games and best PC games for Souls fans craving action. It's $39.99, but you can get it for $33.99 at Newegg with the promo code XVSAVE.

