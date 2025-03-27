Assassin's Creed Shadows crosses 3 million players just a week after launch
Assassin's Creed Shadows has already reached a new milestone, crossing 3 million players since it launched.
Ubisoft's latest big game continues to see success early after launch, with the company sharing on Thursday via Instagram that Assassin's Creed Shadows has passed 3 million players already.
The company also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows had the second-highest day one revenue in the company's history. This comes just a few days after Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows had passed 2 million players since it launched on March 20, 2025.
This number places Assassin's Creed Shadows as one of the most-played games in the series so far, only behind 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which remains the best-selling entry in the series and the second most-profitable game ever for Ubisoft. Assassin's Creed Valhalla also achieved 20 million players by Sept. 30, 2022.
In our review-in-progress, writer Zachary Boddy shared that "If you have fond memories of all the hours spent inside the incredible worlds Ubisoft built during its most innovative years, then Assassin's Creed Shadows may offer you that magic once again. This is a really well-made open-world game, period."
Assassin's Creed Shadows is off to a great start
Assassin's Creed Shadows is trucking along well so far, and while time will tell just how far this momentum carries it, the game's early success is likely a huge relief to Ubisoft, which has needed an undisputed win for some time.
The company has reportedly been in talks with investors like Tencent regarding setting up a new controlling company with some of Ubisoft's assets, or even selling off some of Ubisoft's IP.
I'm certainly curious to see what new milestones Assassin's Creed Shadows can reach, and I'm planning on grabbing a copy of the game myself when I get a couple of particular things done for work.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Assassin's Creed Shadows is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Mac. It's also available through Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox players that buy the game and subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Assassin's Creed Shadows
Standard Edition (Digital): $69.99 at CDKeys (Xbox) | CDKeys (PC, Ubisoft Connect) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox) | Ubisoft Connect (PC)
Deluxe Edition (Digital): $89.99 at CDKeys (Xbox) | Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox) | Ubisoft Connect (PC)
Standard Edition (Physical): $69.99 at Best Buy (Xbox) | Amazon (Xbox)
The latest mainline entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise and the most ambitious yet, AC Shadows sets to restore faith in Ubisoft with an all-new story set in feudal Japan. It's beautiful and fun, and may truly mark a return to form for Ubisoft.
👉See at: CDKeys.com or BestBuy.com or Amazon.com or Store.Ubisoft.com
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.