It's Ubisoft's most polished game in years — Assassin's Creed Shadows on Xbox Series X has a fantastic Amazon Prime Day discount

"The gameplay is more refined and fluid than ever, and it actually feels meaningful to explore this world — which showcases Ubisoft's genuine expertise in worldbuilding. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also far more polished than we've seen from a flagship Ubisoft game in a very long time." — Zachary Boddy



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2

Why should you buy Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in Feudal Japan. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Before Assassin's Creed Shadows arrived, there was a fair bit of understandable trepidation. The open-world RPG set in Japan had been delayed, and Ubisoft as a company was facing financial difficulties, cutting teams and winding down games such as XDefiant.



After the game launched, it became clear that the delay for polish truly paid dividends, with my colleague Zachary Boddy praising Assassin's Creed Shadows in their review, noting how it was the most polished game from Ubisoft in quite some time.



Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest game in the long-running Assassin's Creed franchise. Set in Japan, players can swap between two different characters.



Naoe is a traditionally stealthy assassin with skills geared toward helping her stay undetected. Meanwhile, Yasuke is a powerful, strength-based warrior equipped with heavy weapons.



This approach means that, outside of a few key story missions, players can choose the protagonist they prefer, adjusting their strategies for taking on different enemy encampments.



It's also the first time the series has ever offered this kind of setup, with prior games usually sticking to just one main character, even if others are briefly playable for specific sections.

Players swap between two protagonists: Naoe and Yasuke. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Like its other RPG predecessors, Assassin's Creed Shadows is a huge game, and you can easily spend 100 hours doing everything and seeing everything across this recreation of warring Japan.



Assassin's Creed Shadows launched at $70 for the standard edition, but right now, physical copies of the game for Xbox Series X are available for $47.49, marking a 32% discount over the usual price.



This does mean that if you have an Xbox Series X Digital Edition or an Xbox Series S, you'll need to buy a digital copy of the game. Digital copies are not currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day, but they do come with different benefits.



That includes support for "Stream Your Own Game" through Xbox Cloud Gaming for anyone who is subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, letting you stream the game to your Xbox, Windows PC browser via Xbox.com/play, and more.



