Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X is on sale during Amazon Prime Day — dive into Remedy's title that "bloodily earns its place as a horror game"

For anyone who enjoys grabbing physical copies of video games, there have been a few noteworthy deals during this Amazon Prime Day. Continuing that trend, Xbox Series X owners can now grab a physical copy of Alan Wake 2 for $38.04 at Amazon.



That's a 37% discount on Remedy Entertainment's 2023 horror game. Players also get both DLC expansions bundled in, adding new stories that further flesh out the Remedy Connected Universe. There is no telling how long physical copies of Alan Wake 2 will remain in stock at this price, so act fast!

Save 37% Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X: was $59.99 now $38.04 at Amazon "Alan Wake 2 is raw, making it a brutal experience that shouldn't be missed by longtime Remedy fans or newcomers drawn by promises of terror. It's a story that examines what it means to be a writer and balance expectations from an audience, matched with satisfying combat that bloodily earns its place as a horror game." — Samuel Tolbert



Windows Central Review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2



✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves scary story-driven games and wants a physical copy for their Xbox Series X.



❌Avoid if: You don't like scary games, or you don't have an Xbox Series X with a disc drive.



👉See at: Amazon

Why should you buy Alan Wake 2?

Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's first full horror game. (Image credit: Epic Games Publishing)

If you haven't played it yet, Alan Wake 2 is Remedy Entertainment's long-awaited sequel to the 2010 Alan Wake. The game has players following along with two protagonists. FBI agent Saga Anderson seeks to uncover the cause behind several murders, while titular writer Alan Wake works to escape the terror of The Dark Place.



This game delves further into horror than any prior Remedy game, with survival-focused combat and resource management unlike the studio's prior titles.



It's a thrilling, arthouse-esque experience that I enjoyed when I reviewed it at launch, noting how even the story delivery could be messy, it still stood out with amazing highlights that included gorgeous visuals and a phenomenal soundtrack.



In addition to the main story, this physical edition of Alan Wake 2 also bundles in two expansions. The first, Night Springs, tells three different standalone stories with different characters dealing with extraordinarily distinct scenarios.

This physical version of the game includes both DLC expansions. (Image credit: Remedy Entertainment / Epic Games Publishing)

The second expansion, The Lake House, is more narrative-driven, diving into an overrun FBC facility and furthering the game's connections to other Remedy works.



As part of the Remedy Connected Universe, Alan Wake 2 is set in the same world as Control, FBC: Firebreak, and the upcoming action-RPG Control 2. Without any spoilers, the Lake House DLC seems like it greatly hints toward what is coming next in Control 2, and I highly recommend playing it.



While the limited physical edition of Alan Wake 2 is usually $60, this Amazon Prime Day sale brings it down to $38, making it a must-buy for anyone who needs a copy for their game collection. It is important to note that this obviously won't be compatible with an Xbox Series S or an Xbox Series X Digital Edition, since it's an actual game disc.



Amazon Prime subscribers get numerous benefits during Amazon Prime Day, with faster shipping and access to some exclusive offers that aren't available for regular users.



Of course, subscribers also have access to Prime Video year-round, which includes original shows like the upcoming second season of the Fallout TV series, which is set to arrive in December.