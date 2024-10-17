Alan Wake 2's new expansion The Lake House has a release date, and it's looking like the perfect scare I need this Halloween

What you need to know

Alan Wake 2 first launched across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 back in October 2023.

Since then, developer Remedy Entertainment has shared a number of free improvements, including photo mode and New Game+, as well as the paid Night Springs DLC.

Alan Wake 2's next DLC pack is called The Lake House, and it's taking players into an abandoned research facility filled with monsters.

During the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview, we learned that Alan Wake 2: The Lake House is set to launch on Oct. 22, 2024.

The horror of Cauldron Lake continues unabated.

During the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview, developer Remedy Entertainment showed up with a new look at The Lake House, the second paid DLC for the team's 2023 survival-horror title Alan Wake 2. In the presentation, we see an unsuspecting agent (and playable protagonist) investigating the Lake House research facility, only to discover monstrosities that are stalking the facility.

Unlike the oft tongue-in-cheek Night Springs DLC which arrived earlier this year, there's no laughs to be found in The Lake House, with Remedy making it clear that this is a "chilling survival horror experience" for players. The Lake House is set to launch on Oct. 22, 2024.

Alan Wake 2's DLC packs are both available exclusively for owners of Alan Wake 2: Deluxe Edition. If you bought the regular edition of the game, you can also buy the Deluxe Edition upgrade on all platforms.

Alan Wake 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (exclusively via the Epic Games Store), and PlayStation 5.

Horror for Halloween

Alan Wake 2 getting more DLC geared specifically around horror is perfect given the time of year we're in.

A new playable character is interesting, and I'm thrilled that this DLC isn't holding back on the scares, but instead appears to be doubling-down on the base game's survival-horror focus. I also can't help but wonder about possible connections to Control 2, which is one of Remedy's next big upcoming games.

In my review of Alan Wake 2, I wrote that "Alan Wake 2 is raw, making it a brutal experience that shouldn't be missed by longtime Remedy fans or newcomers drawn by promises of terror. It's a story that examines what it means to be a writer and balance expectations from an audience, matched with satisfying combat that bloodily earns its place as a horror game."