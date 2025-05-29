Atomfall, the quirky survival action game set in the deepest darkest pastures of... North West England, came out in March and it's already getting a substantial DLC expansion.



Wicked Isle will expand the story on June 3, 2025 and add a whole new location to explore within the game as well as new endings for the main story.

Atomfall leans hard into folk horror for its first DLC

Atomfall - Wicked Isle DLC Trailer | Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PS5 & PS4 - YouTube Watch On

One of the most surprising aspects of Atomfall is the more mystical parts of it; its storytelling and the enigmatic Druids that populate the darker corners of the map. Rebellion seems to have embraced this folk horror theme wholeheartedly for Wicked Isle.

You are going to meet new enemy factions including pirate bandits and infected druids. To help you survive there are new weapons to be found on the island including a devastating Blunderbuss shotgun, a new bow, cutlass, daggers and the Beekeeper’s Staff. Ben Fisher, Head of Design at Rebellion

As well as the new area of Midsummer Island, you'll meet a whole new set of characters (and enemies) as well as finding new leads to follow. Unlock new weapons, skills and items as well as upgrading existing ones like the metal detector to find more rewarding loot caches.

A second chance for Atomfall (at least for me)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion) (Image credit: Rebellion)

My first playthrough of Atomfall left me conflicted. While I loved its unique world and gameplay loop, the Xbox version was plagued by a sound bug that wasn’t resolved until well after I’d finished the game.



That being said, it's a unique enough game that I am eager to go back again and further explore, and see what potential improvements have been made. Rebellion has crafted a fascinating backdrop, and it's genuinely refreshing to play a game set in England with such unapologetically English humor and quirks.



I think the direction of the DLC is sufficiently different from the main storyline to intrigue me all over again, and given that I wasn't happy with my original ending, I'm more than happy to explore other options.



The game did well, netting 2.5 million players since launch so I'm sure there are plenty of other people hungry for this DLC. I'll be diving back into Atomfall on June 3, will you?

Atomfall Deluxe Upgrade: $19.99 at xbox.com Atomfall is included with Xbox Game Pass, but to play Wicked Isle on June 3, you'll need to have the Deluxe Upgrade. If you are already a subscriber you can get a 10% discount on your purchase.