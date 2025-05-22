Bethesda Game Studios' long-awaited fishing update for Fallout 76 is on the way, and now has an official release date — and the good news for all you post-apocalyptic fishermen out there is that it's less than two weeks away.

Specifically, the patch — dubbed "Gone Fission" with what is an incredibly cheesy, but admittedly clever pun — is scheduled to launch on June 3, 2025 across all of the multiplayer live-service RPG's platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

The news comes from a new trailer for the game that shows some of what players can expect when they start hauling in irradiated river-dwellers in West Virginia. You can either give it a watch by clicking the link here or by checking out the video embed of the trailer below:

Most of what the trailer showcases are new fishing-themed items that you'll be able to place in your C.A.M.P. bases, including a boat-shaped display for fishing rods, hanging buoys, a spooky-looking boiled octopus stuffed into a large beaker, and a Gone Fission neon sign, among others. There's even boat that's been converted into a home you can place on the water, a new Cannery workbench where you'll presumably be able to craft consumables with the fish you reel in, and an interactable Poseidon Arm Wrestle machine.

Beyond that, there are also a few new apparels and weapon skins on the way. Vault Dwellers up for a little deep diving can put on Snorkel Goggles and an Oxygen Tank Backpack, and when things come to blows, you can battle the dangers of post-nuclear Appalachia in style with Spitfire paints for the Chainsaw and Pepper Shaker. On top of that, Bethesda is also adding a new heavy weapon called the Icebreaker; based on the way it shredded a mirelurk in the trailer, it seems to be a lethal shotgun-style weapon that'll excel in close-to-medium range.

It's important to note that a sizable chunk of these new items will be exclusive to subscribers to Fallout 76's premium Fallout 1st membership. Something coming for everyone, though, is a "Casting Off" questline in which you'll head to a new location in the Mire called Fishermen's Rest and acquire your first fishing rod.

The quest will introduce three new characters, including Captain Raymond Clark, an enigmatic NPC called The Fisherman, and Linda-Lee — a colossal hermit crab domesticated by The Fishermen that's made the Captain's boat its shelter. Linda-Lee in particular is sure to make Fallout 4 fans nostalgic, as she's reminiscent of the huge hermit crabs you could find in the Far Harbor expansion.

The new House Boat C.A.M.P. item is perfect for Dwellers that want a fishing-themed base on a river or lake. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It's a little unfortunate that you won't be able to get everything from Gone Fission if you're not a Fallout 1st subscriber, but there's still quite a bit to enjoy if you're a regular player — and everything, 1st-exclusive or not, looks great. All in all, Season 21 looks to be another strong patch in a long series of updates that, together with all the hype surrounding the Fallout TV show, have brought lots of attention back to Bethesda's live-service title. And with Fallout Season 2 coming in December, it's likely going to get another surge of players later this year.

