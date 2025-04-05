Seven years after launch, Fallout 76 is offishally getting its most requested, most critical feature 🎣

Fallout 76's latest update is around the corner, as the developers continue adding to the game's redemption story.

Last year, Fallout 76 added its first map expansion, adding new bosses, raids, features, weapons, and more. You can also now play as a ghoul in Fallout 76, which gives veterans and newcomers alike a totally new way to play. But still, the game felt incomplete. That is, until now.

It's no secret that Fallout 76 had a rocky launch. It's only been relatively recently that the game managed to hit a positive rating on Steam, buoyed by over seven years of hard work and grind from the team at Bethesda. Reviews hit out at the game's bugginess, server issues, and general lack of polish, but there was one criticism that cut through the rest as the game's biggest issues — the lack of fishing.

Indeed, without fishing, even the hit Fallout Amazon TV show wasn't enough to help Fallout 76 achieve true greatness. But that all changes with the recent PTS update.

After seven years, Bethesda confirmed that fishing is now available to try on Fallout 76's public test server.

"Welcome to Fisherman’s Rest, a new location in the Mire where you’ll begin your fishing adventures. Here you will meet a new trio of new characters. Captain Raymond Clark, a mysterious new figure who goes by the name The Fisherman, and Linda-Lee, the Fisherman’s pet hermit crab. Good luck talking to The Fisherman though, doesn’t seem like they speak our language. Oh, and don’t be alarmed when you find out that Linda-Lee is a giant hermit crab who has taken up home in Captain Clark’s old fishing boat. Something seems off about this location… anyways!

During the “Casting Off” questline you’ll receive your first Fishing Rod - allowing you to walk on over to the nearest body of water and start fishing. When trying to decide where you can fish, remember the mantra: “If I can swim, then I can fish."

Fishing will be available in any location with swimmable water, and accessible via a quest that pops up on your Pip-Boy as a "mysterious signal." Upon completing the quest, you'll get your fishing rod. It's not simply a basic fish and forget system, though. The fishing rod is upgradeable, weather affects the type of fish available, and players will be able place trophy fish as items in their C.A.M.P. bases.

In addition, Bethesda has changed the way limb / crippling works, while also rebalancing many perks in the game. Read the full patch notes over here. The PTS server is available to Fallout 76 players on Steam. Now go and get fishing. 🐟🐡🦈🎣