After 14 years, Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing back underwater combat alongside "Lagiacrus" and another familiar monster — the impossible has happened

Capcom had recently concluded its June 2025 Capcom Spotlight event with a massive gameplay showcase for Monster Hunter Wilds' upcoming second free title update, which will be launching on June 30, 2025, alongside similarly swim-themed content for Street Fighter 6.

We already knew that the 2nd Title Update would feature the return of the fan-favorite monster Lagiacrus (as teased in the 1st Title Update), but we were not prepared for what the rest of the update would entail.

Not only will this update include Lagiacrus, but it will also feature another returning monster called Seregios, the cosmetic Layered Armor, Arch-Tempered Uth Duna, more cosmetic DLC and event quests, and the shocking return of underwater combat from Monster Hunter Tri!

Here's all the new info on Monster Hunter Wilds' second Title update announced during the June 2025 Capcom Spotlight event.

The showcase begins by fully unveiling what Lagiacrus will be like in Monster Hunter Wilds. For those unaware, Lagiacrus is a large Leviathan-class monster that attacks its prey by lunging at them with its jaws and zapping them with lightning produced from its back spikes.

And from the looks of the gameplay trailer, Lagiacrus will fight just as he did back in 2009's Monster Hunter Tri, but extremely sped up now that the beast is powered by next-gen hardware.

What's truly shocking is that partway into hunting Lagiacrus, players will be forced to fight it underwater, confirming that underwater combat will be making an unexpected return to the Monster Hunter series just for this fight.

Underwater combat was a unique mechanic that was only ever featured in Monster Hunter Tri and in 2011's Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate.

It was a controversial system that had players fighting Leviathan-type monsters under the sea. Most players didn't like underwater combat at the time because it had stiff controls, and most of the weapon types weren't effective underwater.

Yet it was memorable for showcasing the true strength of Leviathan-type monsters like Lagiacrus, who were far more dangerous underwater than on land.

Now, 14 years after its last appearance in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate, underwater combat will be returning in Monster Hunter Wilds, albeit in a reworked state.

You can't use your weapons underwater, so you will need to use your Slinger to activate environmental traps to damage Lagiacrus or grapple onto it to stab it in the eye with a knife normally used for carving carcasses.

Lagiacrus isn't the only classic monster coming to Monster Hunter Wilds, as Capcom revealed he will be joined by Seregios, who was last seen causing havoc in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Seregios is a Flying Wyvern that flies as fast as a speeding bullet, divebombing its enemies with lightning-fast kicks and claw attacks. It also dislodges its scales to fire as projectiles at players, inflicting the health-draining Bleed status if they get hit.

Seregios was a tough foe to face in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and will no doubt be a menace to fight in Monster Hunter Wilds now that we don't have Wirebugs anymore to chase after it in the air.

To complement the returning monsters, Capcom revealed that the next Arch-Tempered monster for Monster Hunter Wilds will be Arch-Tempered Uth Duna.

The regular Uth Duna was a massive, tanky, Leviathan-type monster that had tons of health, strength, and the ability to cause massive waves that could swallow up players. With this in mind, the Arch-Tempered version will no doubt be twice as hard to deal with, so make sure to prepare your gear for the upcoming fight.

Capcom then went on to describe various gameplay system additions that will be included in the 2nd Title Update.

First off, Monster Hunter Wilds will receive a Layered Weapon system, which will allow players to change the cosmetic appearance of their weapons upon crafting their final form in the weapon forge tree.

Other system additions include:

New brightness filter options for Photo Mode and the ability to hide characters like Alma, the Seikret, and your Palico from view while in Photo Mode.

The ability to swap Alma with Erik as your handler during hunts.

A new Support Hunter named Mina, and the ability to choose which Support Hunters can join you while playing solo.

After that, Capcom stated the 2nd Title Update will include tons of new Event Quests with unique gear rewards, cosmetic DLC (some of which are free while others have to be paid for), and a new limited-time festival called Flamefete, which will host unique quests and rewards.

One of the biggest Event Quests to look out for is the Fender Special Collab quest. This quest will reward players with an emote that will let them play a virtual version of the $2,000 Rathalos-themed Fender guitar, in case you don't have the cash to buy the real guitar.

Finally, Capom announced that Monster Hunter Wilds' 3rd Title Update will arrive in late September 2025, and it will feature another new monster to hunt and a Fall-themed limited-time festival.

Normally, this update would be a massive cause for celebration. Two classic monsters are being added to Monster Hunter Wilds' giant list of monsters, we don't have to wait for the DLC expansion for Layered Weapons, and there is a ton of cool Event Quests on the way.

Unfortunately, things have not been looking good for Monster Hunter Wilds as fans have been review bombing it on Steam, criticizing the game for its subpar performance on PC, lackluster difficulty, and barren endgame content.

With the 2nd Title Update, I can definitely say that people won't be short on things to do during the Endgame as we'll be forging plenty of new gear from hunting Seregios and Lagiacrus, and crafting all kinds of fashion sets with the Layered Weapons system to complement the Layered Armor system.

Not to mention, Tempered Monsters in general have been massively buffed in the last update, providing players with the endgame challenge that was missing at launch.

As for the PC performance issues, according to the update's patch notes, Capcom is planning to implement several improvements for the Steam version.

These improvements include DLSS4 and FSR4 support, multi-frame gen support for NVIDIA DLSS, and separating the upscaling and frame generation options in the graphics menu.

Will it be enough to win back the fans' favor? We'll have to join the hunt to find when Monster Hunter Wilds' 2nd Title Update goes live on June 30, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available for purchase on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.