Is your Monster Hunter Wilds hype worth 2,000 dollars? This insane Rathalos-themed guitar wants to test you.

During Monster Hunter Wilds' segment of Capcom's Tokyo Game Show program, Capcom announced that they would partner with Fender to create a Rathalos-themed guitar called the 'Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster' in celebration of the franchise's 20th anniversary.

Fender is a well-respected manufacturer that has crafted guitars for legendary artists like Jimmy Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, David Gilmour, Keith Richards, and many more.

Monster Hunter is an action-game franchise where the player hunts down giant monsters alongside their friends in online multiplayer.

The Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will be released in 2025 in standard and limited editions at select Fender stores. Its MSRP is $1,999.99.

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise, Monster Hunter Wilds, will be released on February 28, 2025, via Steam for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

On September 27, 2024, Capcom announced several projects to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its long-running Monster Hunter franchise and the upcoming release of the series next big entry, Monster Hunter Wilds. These anniversary projects include a VR-themed attraction called Monster Hunter Bridge, a transforming action figure in collaboration with the Transformers franchise, and most exorbitant of all — a Monster Hunter-themed guitar in collaboration with the famous musical instrument manufacturer Fender.

The Monster Hunter-themed guitar is called the "Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster," its design is based on the series' mascot monster, a Flying Wyvern known as Rathalos. This premium guitar's body features the hallmarks of Rathalos' iconic design traits, such as wing and fireball patterns.

When it comes to practical features, the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will come equipped with SH pickups (Bridge: Monster Hunter Rathalos Single Coil, Neck: Monster Hunter Rathalos Humbucker), so it can provide the high-power sound with rich tones that Fender guitars are famous for. Pairing the pickups with distortion pedals can enhance the sound quality of the guitar.

The Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will come with a black hardshell case and a certificate of authenticity with the same number engraved on the neck plate.

Moreover, this is just the standard edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster. There will be a special limited edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster with a blue hardshell case decorated with a leather belt (inspired by the Item boxes found in the games), the Hunter's Guild symbol etched on it, and a pack of unique guitar picks with iconic symbols of the Monster Hunter series printed on them.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Capcom / Fender) Behold the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster guitar. (Image credit: Capcom / Fender) The contents of the standard edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster. (Image credit: Capcom / Fender) The contents of limited edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster. (Image credit: Capcom / Fender) Claw markings etched into the limited edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster. (Image credit: Capcom / Fender) The intricate pattern designs of the the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster.

The Limited Edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will be outfitted with glow-in-the-dark materials for the 12th fret inlays and side dots and an extra Rathalos wing pattern design etched onto the back of the neck. This trick will allow the guitar's pattern designs to shine in the dark and make it look cooler while being played in the dark. Plus, claw marks will be etched into the guitar to give off that immersive feeling that this instrument has seen some hunting action with a Rathalos.

The standard edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster is now available for preorders worldwide at Fender stores for $1,999.99. Meanwhile, the special limited edition of the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will only be available in Japan at Fender Flagship Tokyo and the official Fender online store in Japan for ¥450,000, roughly converting to $3,450.

The Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster will be released in March 2025, and you can currently sign up for a list to be notified when preorders become available at the Fender website.

Are you so dedicated to the Monster Hunter franchise that you'd be willing to purchase a $2,000 Rathalos-themed guitar?

In the past, Capcom has been known to pull off some extravagant projects whenever the Monster Hunter franchise reaches a milestone anniversary. We've seen some exciting announcements ranging from its revealing behind-the-scenes info on classic monsters like Fatalis to hosting orchestras that played reimagined versions of fan-favorite music from the series. However, these 20th-anniversary projects are some of the craziest collaborations I've seen since Capcom decided to insert a Behemoth from the Final Fantasy series and a Leshen from the Witcher series into Monster Hunter World as boss fights.

While I am absolutely getting my hands on the Transformers X Monster Hunter action figure (affectionately named Rathalos Prime) because I love Transformers and Monster Hunter, I have reservations about the Rathalos-themed guitar. The Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster looks cool, but I can't imagine most people are willing to fork out $2,000 for it unless they're mega-rich and are REALLY into Monster Hunter more than I am.

Granted, I don't play guitars or musical instruments in general, so I'm probably not the target audience for this item. However, I do know someone (not naming names) who is skilled with guitars, somewhat affluent, and a major Monster Hunter fan. I suppose I will have to wait and see if they decide to invest in Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster so they can show off their musical talents. At the same time, we will hunt together in Monster Hunter Wilds when it launches on February 28, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.