Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements - Can your PC handle Capcom's next blockbuster hunting adventure?

Prepare to hunt a whole new world of monsters alongside your friends

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next mainline entry in Capcom's critically-acclaimed Monster Hunter franchise will soon be let loose into the wild. This game aims to be one of the biggest titles in the series to date, with gigantic, ever-changing biomes to explore, an enhanced multiplayer experience with the inclusion of cross-play for all platforms, a smorgasbord of new monsters to slay, and much more.

With such lofty ambitions, this game will demand powerful PC rigs equipped with special hardware so PC players can run this game with optimal framerate performances and crisp graphical fidelity.

Here are all the PC spec requirements we have rounded up you need to know in order to run Monster Hunter Wilds on PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds PC requirements

Take on a host of vicious beasties like the fiery-tempered Quematrice.

Below, you will find a list of the minimum PC spec requirements for Monster Hunter Wilds. These are the bare essential requirements you will need to run the game, but you will not be able to experience the game with high framerates above 30fps or detailed resolutions.

If your PC hasn't upgraded with new tech in a while, it may be time to do so, as Monster Hunter Wilds will require more powerful PC Rigs to run compared to its predecessors, Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise.

Not to mention the game will require more storage space too as it will need over 140GB. That's 52GB more than the base versions of Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter Rise combined!

Minimum PC spec requirements

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Core i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600.

: Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Core i3-12100F or AMD Ryzen 5 3600. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super (VRAM 6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (VRAM 6GB) Storage : 140GB

: 140GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p (upscaled from 720 native resolution) / 30 fps under the "Lowest" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

Next up is the list of recommended PC spec requirements. While the components you will need to upgrade your PC rig with to meet these requirements will not be cheap, they will be worth the investment. Should you meet them, you can expect Monster Hunter Wild to run at a high, consistent framerate of 60 FPS and advanced resolutions to convey more gorgeously detailed graphics.

Recommended PC spec requirements:

OS : Windows 10 (64-bit required)

: Windows 10 (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 5 5500.

: Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or AMD Ryzen 5 5500. Memory : 16GB

: 16GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (VRAM 8GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB)

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (VRAM 8GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (VRAM 8GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT (VRAM 12GB) Storage : 140GB

: 140GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD required. This game is expected to run at 1080p / 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled) under the "Medium" graphics setting. DirectStorage supported.

How to check your PC specs

If you're not sure how to check out whether your PC rig has the specs needed to run the game due to inexperience with PC tech or if you have forgotten how to do it, here's how to do it:

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Choose dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and get your info.

to run the diagnostic tool and get your info. The system tab will show memory information for your Windows PC.

will show memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has all the info you need on your graphics capabilities.

If your rig doesn't meet some of the minimum requirements, you'll need to consider which part needs upgrading to run Monster Hunter Wilds. If you need extra RAM, that'll be easy to fix. However, if your computer's CPU is incredibly outdated, it may be time to purchase an entirely new rig.

If you're not bothered about the lack of PC mods and you're not comfortable spending loads of money on upgrading your PC, you can also purchase an Xbox Series X|S and play it there.

Can Monster Hunter Wilds run on gaming handhelds?

Portable gaming handheld devices like Valve's Steam Deck or the ASUS ROG Ally are all the rage these days. These devices can provide a fantastic secondary or even primary alternative option to playing PC games while traveling abroad on business trips or simply when you're visiting a friend's home.

Do note that these handheld consoles do have major drawbacks compared to a proper PG gaming rig as they have limited options to upgrade specs outside adding additional data storage space.

While concrete info on Monster Hunter Wilds' compatibility with these devices is limited at the moment, here are our predictions of how we expect the game will run on handhelds based on the game's PC requirements.

Will Monster Hunter Wilds run on Steam Deck?

It's highly unlikely that Monster Hunter Wilds will be able to run smoothly enough to be considered enjoyable on Steam Deck, as its minimum system requirements are too much for Valve's handheld to handle.

Will Monster Hunter Wilds run on ASUS ROG Ally?

The ASUS ROG Ally features more powerful tech compared to the Steam Deck. As such, the ASUS ROG Ally (and the more advanced ASUS ROG Ally X model) have a better chance of running Monster Hunter Wilds thanks to its Z1 Extreme chip.

However, sometimes PC games can run differently than what their PC requirements promise based on the game's optimization. Nonetheless, the game, in theory, should be able to run on the ASUS ROG Ally, provided you can turn its graphical settings down.

Venture forth into the Forbidden Lands to hunt monsters never seen before



Our own Jez Corden attended a preview of Monster Hunter Wilds at Summer Game Fest 2024 and walked away amazed saying and I quote "The spectacle and dynamism is everything I hoped for in a Monster Hunter World follow up, elevated from every conceivable angle".

If you're a long-time Monster Hunter fan or a lover of action games, we highly recommend keeping an eye out for this highly anticipated upcoming PC title and putting it on your 2025 wishlist.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.