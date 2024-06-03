Monster Hunters Wilds FAQ: Monsters, weapons, gameplay, and other answers to hard questions

In 2004, the renowned game developer Capcom introduced the Monster Hunter franchise to the world. This is a series of action games where players band together to hunt giant monsters and use their carved hides to create powerful weapons and armor so they can hunt bigger game in an endless and addictive gameplay loop.

The Monster Hunter series was primarily popular in Japan, but eventually grew to become a worldwide phenomenon in 2018 when Monster Hunter World debuted and refined the gameplay formula for modern audiences. This game was regarded by many (myself included) as one of the best Xbox Games and best PC games Capcom has ever made, and was so financially successful that it became Capcom’s best-selling game of all time, selling over 25 million units worldwide.

Now, Capcom is looking to redefine the Monster Hunter series yet again with the next mainline entry, Monster Hunter Wilds. This game is aiming to take the series to new heights of immersion and action with dynamic environments, new gameplay mechanics, and a host of new terrifyingly awesome monsters to hunt.

Here is everything you need to know about Monster Hunter Wilds.

What is Monster Hunter Wilds?

What is Monster Hunter Wilds and what is it about? Best answer: Monster Hunter Wilds is an action-hunting game being developed and published by Capcom for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Monster Hunter Wilds is an action-hunting game, a sub-genre of action games pioneered by the Monster Hunter series that generally involves a gameplay of hunting increasingly bigger and scarier monsters.

The game has you play as a professional, player-created monster hunter tasked by the Guild to investigate an unexplored region called the Forbidden Lands, document its secrets, look out for any hunters that have gone missing there, and hunt any giant monsters threatening to destroy the ecosystem.

Along your journey, you will encounter a cast of characters who will aid you and a sizeable bestiary of horrific beasts that will destroy you if you come unprepared.

What will the gameplay be like?

What will the gameplay of Monster Hunter Wilds like? Best answer: The gameplay will involve exploring locales with dynamic weather patterns, hunting monsters, and obtaining their body parts to craft gear to help you hunt bigger monsters.

Take heed of the weather to avoid being swept up by sandstorms. (Image credit: Capcom)

As per every Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Wilds’ gameplay loop will involve taking on quests where you will need to explore a wide variety of breathtaking locales and hunt down your assigned quarry. Once you have slain your target, you will then carve its body parts and take them back to your base, where a blacksmith will use them to craft new weapons and armor for you so you can hunt more difficult monsters.

This is easier said than done, as Monster Hunter Wilds will bring all kinds of new challenges and hazards for players to watch out for. For starters, the locales of Monster Hunter Wilds will feature dynamically changing environments where it goes from looking like a peaceful, vibrant paradise to a dangerous wasteland wracked with dangerous weather patterns that cause damage to both players and monsters alike.

Lead the alpha Doshaguma away from its Herd to dispatch it without interference. (Image credit: Capcom)

Another challenge that players will need to contend with is Monster Herds. In the Forbidden Lands, both small and large type monsters will form herds with their kind to protect themselves from the hostile environment and gang up on weaker prey. When battling Monster Herds, players will need to find creative solutions to whittle their numbers or separate the alpha leader from the herd so they can deal with them without interruptions.

Fortunately, Monster Hunter Wilds will provide players with an arsenal of weapons, support, and gameplay mechanics to help them accomplish their mission. For instance, Monster Hunter Wilds will feature 14 weapon types for the player to use in battle and will include a variety of new moves and mechanics not seen in previous Monster Hunter games.

These 14 weapon types include:

Great Sword

Long Sword

Sword & Shield

Dual Blades

Hammer

Hunting Horn

Lance

Gunlance

Switch Axe

Charge Blade

Insect Glaive

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Bow

Use the new Focus Mode to stand your ground against incoming attacks or fire off explosive new attacks. (Image credit: Capcom)

One of the biggest new mechanics that will be available for every weapon type is Focus Mode. Focus Mode allows players to go into a stance where they will concentrate all their might into unleashing power attacks that can targeted towards a monster’s specific body part for extra damage.

Focus Mode will also allow players to employ defensive counters and evasive maneuvers to avoid incoming attacks from monsters.

Have a trusty Palico by your side to aid you during a hunt. (Image credit: Capcom)

In addition, the Slinger from Monster Hunter World will return for this game. This is a support crossbow/grappling hook device that will allow players to fire rocks at monsters to distract them, pick up gathering materials from afar, or activate environmental traps to damage monsters.

Players will not be alone in their hunts even while playing solo, as they will be accompanied by two trusty allies, the Palico and Seikret. The Palico is a Felyne (which is a cute humanoid cat) assigned to be your hunting partner and aid you in battle using a variety of hunting tools.

Ride Seikret to traverse jagged terrain or switch weapons on the fly in the heat of combat. (Image credit: Capcom)

Seikret is a dinosaur-like creature that acts as your personal mount. While riding Seikret, you will be able to traverse the Forbidden Lands at a greater pace than on foot, climb up unscalable terrain, and even pick up crafting material while moving.

Seikret can also provide support during battle by picking you off the ground if a monster knocks you down, allowing you to use items or sharpen your weapon while riding it, or even allowing you to attack with your weapon while riding Seikret. Seikret can also carry a secondary weapon for you to switch to in the middle of battle in case your current weapon isn’t effective against your present target.

What kind of monsters will Monster Hunter Wilds have?

What kind of monsters will we hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds? Best answer: Monster Hunter Wilds will feature lots of original and classic monsters to hunt.

The Doshaguma is a massive beast that will crush with you with its massive body. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will feature a smorgasbord of new monsters and familiar beasties such as the series mascot Flying Wyvern, Rathalos.

The most visually striking new monsters revealed so far are the Doshaguma and Chatacabra. The Doshaguma is a large mountain bear/dog-esque creature that travels in herds and attacks with reckless abandon, using its jagged claws and gaping maw to devour prey while.

Watch out for the Chatacabra's fists and giant tongue. (Image credit: Capcom)

Meanwhile, the Chatacabra is a freakish muscle-bound monster that looks like a cross between a gorilla and a toad. It attacks by tripping players using its disgusting tongue and punching them to death with its giant fists. The Chatacabra can also use its glue-like saliva to attach rocks to its fists to form gauntlets and deal even more damage to players.

Will Monster Hunter Wilds have multiplayer?

Will Monster Hunter Wilds have multiplayer? Best answer: Yes, Monster Hunter Wilds will feature online co-op multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Fire off an S.O.S. to summon other players online for co-op hunting action. (Image credit: Capcom)

In the Sony State of Play 2024 trailer, a player is shown firing off an S.O.S. flare to summon three additional hunters to aid them in fighting a Doshaguma. This was a mechanic introduced in Monster Hunter World that allowed players to invite random players online to join their hunts mid-game.

If S.O.S. flares are returning, then that means that Monster Hunter Wilds will once again feature online co-op multiplayer that will support up to 4-player squads. How exactly multiplayer will function beyond that is currently unknown at this time, but we are hoping that it will finally have full cross-play support between all platforms, as that’s one of the biggest requests from our Monster Hunter Wilds wish list.

What platforms will it launch on?

What platforms will Monster Hunter Wilds launch on? Best answer: Monster Hunter Wilds will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Get ready to hunt in a wild land where the strong survive and the weak become prey. (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC through Steam.

There has been no official word yet if Monster Hunter Wilds will come to Xbox Game Pass. However, it may be highly possible as Capcom has been adding some of their biggest titles to Xbox Game Pass’ library, including Resident Evil 2 and Monster Hunter Rise.

Will Monster Hunter Wilds' have any special bonuses?

Will Monster Hunter Wilds' have any special pre-purchase bonuses? Best answer: If you have save data for Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, you will be able to claim gear for your Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Get free gear for your Palico by having save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. (Image credit: Capcom)

If you have save data from Monster Hunter World, and its expansion, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, you will be able to claim free gear for your Palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Save data from Monster Hunter World will net your Palico the Felyne Leather armor set and the Felyne Acorn Spade weapon, while save data from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will net them the Felyne Duffel armor set and the Felyne Trekker Peckaxe weapon.

More details can be found on the official Monster Hunter Wilds website.

When will Monster Hunter Wilds' be released? Best answer: Monster Hunter Wilds currently has a tentative release date of 2025.

While no concrete release date has given yet, Capcom has confirmed that Monster Hunter Wilds will launch sometime in 2025. Do note that this release date is subject to be delayed or come out sooner before then.