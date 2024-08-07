Monster Hunter Wilds' Insect Glaive gameplay trailer reveals some huge quality of life changes

What you need to know

Capcom has released the third video in Monster Hunter Wild's weapon overview series, this time focusing on the Insect Glaive.

The Insect Glaive is a weapon with a technical playstyle that allows players to perform acrobatic airborne attacks and commands a pet insect called a Kinsect to siphon extracts from an enemy and give them to the player to power them up.

Monster Hunter Wilds is an upcoming action-hunting game that is set to release in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next upcoming entry of Capcom's best-selling Monster Hunter series, has just received the third in a series of trailers spotlighting the game's fourteen weapon types. So far we've had trailers for the Great Sword and Heavy Bowgun, and the latest trailer gives us a glimpse of the Insect Glaive.

The Insect Glaive is a technical weapon type with a unique playstyle that allows the player to perform fast, acrobatic attacks on the ground and jump in the air to unleash airborne special moves. Additionally, the Insect Glaive lets players control a small pet insect creature called a Kinsect in the battle.

The Kinsect's main gimmick is to attack an enemy monster while the player is fighting and drain special 'extracts' from the monster's body. These extracts can then be passed onto the player to give them major power-ups. These power-ups include increased defense stats (Orange extracts), performing air dashes mid-air for extra mobility (White extracts), and powering-up attacks (Red extracts).

Judging from the trailer, it seems that Monster Hunter Wilds' take on Insect Glaive's move-set seems to be an evolution of how it played in Monster Hunter World, with a high emphasis on aerial combat and using the Kinsect as a secondary projectile weapon.

The new moves for Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds so far include a combo finisher where you fire the Kinsect at an enemy like an arm cannon (which is mostly the weapon's Focus Strike attack) and a grab attack where you jump into the air and latch onto a monster's body to start stabbing them.

There's also a new stylish attack where you skewer a monster's body part after divebombing from high in the sky, and spin dancing to drill the Insect Glaive into the monster's hide to deal extra damage.

On top of that, Insect Glaive in Monster Hunter Wilds has a quality-of-life improvement where the aiming reticule you use to aim and fire your Kinsect will now display the extract types on an enemy monster's body. This will help players remember which body parts to aim for when gathering extracts to power up themselves so they don't have to waste time guessing which body part to aim for any more like in previous games.

Three weapon overview trailers down, eleven more to go

Spin your Insect Glaive to rip apart a monster's spine.

With every new weapon overview trailer released showcasing all the brand-new moves and mechanical improvements from previous games, my excitement for Monster Hunter Wilds grows. It makes me wonder what kind of other awesome new techniques and tricks will Monster Hunter Wilds introduce for the rest of the weapon types.

Thankfully, we don't have to wait long to find out as Capcom has confirmed they will be releasing a new weapon overview trailer every day in the lead-up to Gamescom 2024, where they will showcase an epic trailer for the event. So tune in every day here on Windows Central as we will provide detailed analyses of all the new mechanics and moves that will help you succeed in hunting down Monster Hunter Wilds' gigantic roster of vicious monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.