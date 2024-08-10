Monster Hunter Wilds reveals new techniques for one of the most popular weapon types

Wield the might of the Long Sword to cut off monster tails and parry incoming strikes.

What you need to know

Capcom has just revealed the sixth weapon overview trailer for its highly-anticipated action-hunting game, Monster Hunter Wilds.

This trailer provides a demonstration of the Long Sword, a fast and nimble weapon type that allows the player to enter counter stances to parry enemy attacks and unleash a flurry of melee combos capable of cutting off body parts.

Monster Hunter Wilds will release in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

A new weapon overview gameplay has been uploaded by Capcom today for Monster Hunter Wilds, the next mainline entry in the prolific action-hunting franchise, Monster Hunter. This trailer focuses on the Long Sword, which allows the player to fight like a Samurai wielding a mighty Ōdachi (a giant Japanese sword designed to cut down horse riders) to deflect incoming attacks and dismember monster body parts like tails or wings.

The Long Sword's move-set consists of long-reaching melee attacks that can be combined to form intricate combos that deal heavy damage to enemies. It also features evasive maneuvers that let you dodge attacks at the last second and stances where you sheath the weapon and unleash it a split second before an enemy hits you to negate the damage and counterattack with a devastating strike that will leave monsters reeling in agony.

The Long Sword also features a unique gauge mechanic called the Spirit Gauge. Every time you hit a monster with a normal melee attack it will generate energy for the Spirit Gauge, which can be used to activate special Spirit Slash attacks.

If you manage to pull off a full Spirit Slash combo, the Spirit Gauge's level will increase (from White, Yellow, to Red) and every time it does, it will strengthen your attacks. Once the Spirit Gauge reaches its maximum level, that will be your moment to unleash the Long Sword's ultimate attack called the Spirit Helm Breaker, which consumes Spirit Gauge levels to deal insanely high amounts of damage.

For the most part according to the gameplay trailer, the Long Sword will function almost identically to how it played in Monster Hunter World. The only major new gameplay additions that we can see for the Long Sword are:

A quicker version of the Fade Slash side-step attack which can lead to a Spirit Slash combo.

New attacks that can extend regular melee combos and make the player do a 180-degree turn to attack monsters that have jumped behind them.

A Focus Strike where you stab a monster's weak point or wounds, and then following up with an overhead slash and an uppercut slash.

A new Spirit Slash Counter stance and a new follow-up attack that can be performed after the Spirit Helm Breaker.

Are you motivated to unleash the power of the Long Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Ready your stance with the Long Sword, then unleash deadly counter-strikes at the right moment to parry almost attack a monster can throw at you. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Long Sword is considered to be one of the most popular weapon types in the entire Monster Hunter series. Its stylish attacks can rip through monster hides like a hot knife through butter and its wide range of counter moves lets players feel like an unstoppable warrior who can parry any attack thrown at them.

While Long Sword's new moves aren't as over-the-top compared to the ones introduced for the Gunlance or Hunting Horn, I have a feeling that they could provide subtle but very effective extensions of the weapon type's already solid move-set.

With these new moves and possibly more hidden away, Monster Hunter Wild's iteration of the Long Sword will offer more defensive and offensive options to help players survive hunting this game's expansive list of giant monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.