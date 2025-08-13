My Top Xbox Game Pass Title Recommendations of 2025 — 7 Games Added This Year You Need to Play Today

I've enjoyed being an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber for a while now, but this year has been exceptionally awesome when it comes to the number of incredible games added to the service.

If you're a member or are thinking about joining Xbox Game Pass, I highly recommend you check out these seven must-play titles.

Best of all, if you find one of these games isn't your cup of tea, you can just move on to the next without spending anything extra.

Blue Prince

Blue Prince | Release Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'm frequently drawn to puzzle games, but Blue Prince offers a compelling format I've never encountered before.

You're set to inherit your rich relative's estate, but only if you're able to make it through the maze-like building and reach the mysterious Room 46. To do that, you need to make use of handy items, solve puzzles in various locations, and unlock necessary doors.

The problem is, you have to place one of three drawn rooms whenever you open a door, and you never quite know what layout you're going to get.



PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

South of Midnight

South of Midnight - Story Trailer | Developer_Direct 2025 - YouTube Watch On

As someone born and raised in the United States Midwest, I'm not familiar with the South, but I still found South of Midnight's focus on dark Southern Gothic folklore absolutely fascinating.

This game had me step into the shoes of a young woman named Hazel who gets separated from her mother when a hurricane whisks her house away. She soon learns she's a Weaver, someone with magical abilities, and uses these skills to defeat mythical creatures.

I love the game's art style, which gives it a clay, stop-motion feel with an eerie edge. If you want to learn more, check out my colleague's South of Midnight review.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

Grounded 2 — Early Access

Grounded 2 - Early Access Story Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now, Grounded 2 technically is only in Early Access, but it still came to Xbox Game Pass this year, so I'm allowing it.

As with the original game, you take on the role of a child who has been shrunk down and needs to survive. But this time, in addition to crafting and fighting, you make use of rideable bugs known as Buggies on a much larger map.

But don't just take my word for it.

Two of my colleagues co-wrote a Grounded 2 Early Access hands-on if you're interested in reading. They both walked away from the game feeling like it offered major improvements over the original.



PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

The Alters

The Alters | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I confess that this sci-fi game is still in my backlog, but it's gotten Very Positive reviews on Steam, and my colleague gave it 4.5 out of five stars in their own The Alters review, so I'm planning on playing it soon.

It's an action-survival game with a unique management twist.

You step into the shoes of Jan Dolski, who finds himself on a hostile alien planet. To escape, he must replicate himself and control his various duplicates, each of whom has their own personality and skills.

In addition to being an interesting survival game, The Alters apparently forces you to deal with intense emotional situations and philosophical questions turned digital reality.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

As you can see from my colleague's Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review in progress, this is a game that I really only recommend to people who want a souls-like game that's even more difficult than Elden Ring.

Stepping into the shoes of Bai Wuchang, a female pirate warrior, you soon learn about the warring factions and spreading Feathering plague that create a dangerous landscape during this fictional late Ming Dynasty China setting.

In case you didn't take me seriously before, just be warned that Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a brutally difficult game. If you don't like challenging titles, it might be best to skip this one.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

Avowed

Avowed - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I had such a good time with Obsidian Entertainment's latest fantasy RPG that I ended up beating it twice before it even released.



As explained in our Avowed review, combat is extremely satisfying and allows you to play with your weapons of choice. I typically found myself wielding an axe for melee battles and using my range of magical spells for distant enemies.

As the Aedyran King's envoy, you have been sent to the dangerous Living Lands to investigate the Dreamscourge plaguing the land and transforming living things. Along the way, you'll assist four companions with their own storylines and make story-altering decisions.

Avowed is a fun one to replay if you want to see where different choices will take you.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

My friends and family have all heard me gush about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at least once, which isn't surprising since it's my vote for Game of the Year. It's a turn-based RPG with real-time events, which keeps you on your toes during battles.

On top of that, it offers a very different flavor and emotional feel compared to many other RPGs out there. The opening cinematic hooked me with its gorgeous art style, while the story itself propelled me further with a strong sense of melancholy mingled with hope.

The game basically starts by explaining that each year, a huge figure across the sea called the Paintress changes a number on her monolith, and then people of a certain age all vanish into smoke and flower petals.

You step into the shoes of Gustave as he says goodbye to his dear friend before she gets erased. Then he sets off on a journey to stop the Paintress. It's a story that will keep you captivated from start to finish, and the turn-based combat is extremely addictive.

You can learn more about it in our Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 review.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

BONUS: The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 - Official Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I couldn't complete this list without including the highly anticipated The Outer Worlds 2, even if it hasn't been released yet. Xbox Game Pass members will gain access to it on Oct. 29, 2025, so we don't have much longer to wait.

Based on trailers and official information released by Obsidian Entertainment itself, we know that this first-person sci-fi shooter has you exploring rifts that could destroy the colony of Arcadia.

While interacting with the game's three main factions, you'll make alliances and will also make decisions that could alter the game's story.

PLATFORMS: Series X|S, PC, Cloud

Dive into these amazing games on Game Pass

It's been a fantastic year for Xbox Game Pass members thanks to the wealth of awesome games that have dropped onto the service over the last several months.

If you're into survival games, I recommend checking out Grounded 2 for a more playful game or The Alters for a more management-heavy and philosophical experience.

Meanwhile, if you're interested in a fantasy RPG, I really cannot recommend Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 enough. It's an experience like no other, with a story that will keep you playing until the end.