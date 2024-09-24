Every PC and Xbox game shown during Sony's PlayStation State of Play September 2024

Some of the characters you'll meet in Monster Hunter Wilds, which had its release date revealed at PlayStation's State of Play event.

While Sony's seasonal PlayStation State of Play showcases are naturally centered around first-party exclusives and other titles headed to the company's gaming consoles, some of the games shown are often coming to other platforms as well. The list of PlayStation games on PC always seems to be growing, after all, and in rare cases, some games on the broadcast have even landed on Microsoft's Xbox systems.

The September 2024 State of Play that recently concluded is no different, and was host to several games on the horizon that both PC and Xbox fans can look forward to. Here's a full breakdown of all of them.

Where to watch the PlayStation State of Play

State of Play | September 24, 2024

Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play showcase aired on Tuesday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET. You can use the embed of the presentation above to watch it, though you'll also be able to find a recording of it on Sony's official PlayStation Twitch channel. Below, you'll find a quick overview of every title shown that's coming to PC and/or Xbox as well as PlayStation consoles.

All PC and Xbox games shown during PlayStation State of Play September 2024

In this section, I've put together a roundup of every game that appeared on the PlayStation State of Play September 2024 show that's also headed to the PC or Xbox platforms. You'll find short descriptions for each, along with embedded trailers and other relevant clips from the broadcast.

Hell is Us - Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming moody, open-world action game Hell is Us is headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 in 2025, and during the State of Play, it got a new trailer that shows off plenty of snippets of combat and exploration gameplay. It doesn't have a more concrete release date yet, though you can wishlist it on its Steam page.

ArcheAge Chronicles heads to Xbox and PC next year

ArcheAge Chronicles - First Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Roughly 10 years after the debut of the original ArcheAge fantasy MMO, developers Kakao Games and XLGames have announced ArcheAge Chronicles — an "online action RPG set 50 years after the original." It's scheduled to release at some point in 2025 and is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store) and PS5, and you can wishlist it now on its Steam page.

Oh hey! Palworld shadow dropped today on PS5

Palworld - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

This isn't a PlayStation game coming to Xbox or PC — in fact, it's the opposite! Pocketpair's Pokémon-inspired open-world creature capture RPG Palworld has recently become the target of a Nintendo lawsuit, but this news is far more cheerful. The game shadow dropped on PS5 during State of Play, meaning PlayStation users can jump into it right now.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension lands on Xbox and PC this December

Fantasian Neo Dimension - Release Date Announcement Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

From Hironobu Sakaguchi — the creator of the legendary Final Fantasy franchise — comes FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, a turn-based mystery dungeon RPG about saving the world from machine infestations. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on December 5, 2024, and can be preordered now.

Check out new Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Blighted Dragon Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Dragon Age: The Veilguard - Mage Build Deep Dive | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming Dragon Age: The Veilguard made a surprise appearance at State of Play, with BioWare showing off a tough battle against a blighted dragon and a close look at a powerful Mage build you'll be able to put together in the game. The highly anticipated RPG is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on October 31, 2024.

Alan Wake 2's The Lake House DLC is nearly here

Alan Wake 2 - Lake House Expansion | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

We've been waiting for a release window for the Alan Wake 2 The Lake House DLC for quite a while, and now we finally have one. At the end of a new trailer at State of Play, Remedy Entertainment revealed the expansion for the Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 survival horror title is coming this October.

Towers of Aghasba's Early Access release is coming

Towers of Aghasba - Gameplay Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

How about a survival game? Dreamlit Inc.'s Towers of Aghasba is a new open-world experience in which you'll need to explore and craft in a fantastical world full of bizarre creatures and characters to survive, and in a new trailer, it got a confirmed November 2024 Early Access release date. The game will be available on Windows PC and PS5, and you can wishlist it now on its Steam page.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins drops in January

Dynasty Warriors Origins - Overview Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Fans of the long-running action RPG Dynasty Warriors will be happy to hear that Koei Tecmo is bringing the highly anticipated Dynasty Warriors: Origins to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 very early next year. Specifically, the hack-and-slash title is slated to drop on January 17, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Release Date Reveal Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Monster Hunter made a big appearance at State of Play, with Capcom even announcing the Monster Hunter Wilds release date at the show. The action RPG is officially headed to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 on February 28, 2025, with preorders now live across these platforms.

LEGO Horizon Adventures heads to PC in November

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

If you're up for a LEGOy take on Guerilla Games' popular Horizon series, keep an eye on LEGO Horizon Adventures. It looks like it'll be hilarious to play through, and you'll be able to get your hands on it on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 on November 14, 2024. Preorders aren't live yet, but they will be come October 3.

... Oh, and Horizon Zero Dawn gets a remaster!

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Horizon Zero Dawn is already a great-looking game, but on October 31, 2024, you'll be able to play an even prettier version of it on Windows PC and PS5. That's because Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real, its announcement being one of the biggest reveals of the entire State of Play broadcast.

And that's a wrap!

Those were all of the games at the State of Play event that are coming to PC and Xbox as well as PlayStation! All in all, there was plenty to be excited about even if you're not a PS5 gamer, from release dates for Monster Hunter Wilds and the newly revealed Horizon Zero Dawn remaster to brand new Dragon Age and Hell is Us gameplay and the announcement of the upcoming online RPG ArcheAge Chronicles. Personally, I'm most excited to play Alan Wake 2's new DLC, though ultimately I thought everything on the broadcast looked fun.

Many of the titles in the presentation are several months out, but we're sure to learn more about them as their release windows and dates draw near. When we do, we'll be writing up our coverage right here at Windows Central, so stick with us for all the latest news.