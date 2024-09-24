Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is real — here's when it's launching on Windows PC

Aloy's origin story is back looking better than ever.

What you need to know

Horizon Zero Dawn is an action-RPG developed by Guerrilla Games that first launched on PlayStation 4 back in February 2017.

The game was ported to PC as the first big title in Sony's PC strategy in 2020.

During the September 2024 PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered.

Featuring enhanced graphics to match the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is slated to launch on Oct. 31, 2024.

The whispers were true, and another PlayStation remaster is on the way.

During the September 2024 PlayStation State of Play, Sony revealed that Guerrilla Games and Nixxes Software are again teaming up, this time with a remaster of Horizon Zero Dawn. This remaster aims to bring the game's visuals in line with that of its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, and is launching across PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on Oct. 31, 2024.

You can take a look at the remaster in action with the video below:

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

PlayStation notes that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered will be available as a $10 upgrade for anyone that already owns the original game.

Horizon Zero Dawn first launched in 2017 on PlayStation 4, with the title kicking off a list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC with a port in 2020. At the time, Guerrilla also updated the game to run at 60 FPS on PlayStation 5.

Even more Horizon is coming

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Pre-Order Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Another Horizon game, LEGO Horizon Adventures, is also launching shortly, and is set to arrive on Nov. 14, 2024 across PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Nintendo Switch.

As its LEGO nature suggests, this game is centered around co-op play, with players choosing characters like Aloy and Varl, and breaking LEGO versions of machines like Thunderjaws.

PlayStation is pushing remasters and remakes

Until Dawn has been rebuilt for PS5 and PC. (Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

More and more PlayStation Studios remakes and remasters are being added to the slate in recent months.

Meanwhile, Sony announced a remake of Supermassive Games' 2015 narrative horror title Until Dawn earlier this year, with development being handled by U.K. studio Ballistic Moon. The remake features new graphics built in Unreal Engine 5, as well as a new soundtrack, and it's launching across PC and PlayStation 5 on Oct. 4, 2024.

Rumors abound that Bend Studio's 2019 game Days Gone is also being remastered for PlayStation 5 and PC, though this remains a rumor for now.