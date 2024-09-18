Nintendo is suing Palworld developer Pocketpair for patent infringement "to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years"

Months after the game first launched in early access, Palworld's developer is being sued by Nintendo

What you need to know

Pocketpair is the developer of Palworld, a game that launched earlier in 2024 in early access to immediate commercial success.

Palworld gained notoriety for its "Pals" and their resemblance to Pokémon.

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are suing Pocketpair for patent infringement.

Palworld is currently available on Xbox consoles and Windows PC.

Buckle up, because the road is getting bumpy.

Iconic game developer and publisher Nintendo shared on Wednesday that, together with The Pokemon Company, it is suing Palworld developer Pocketpair in Tokyo District Court for patent infringement.

"This lawsuit seeks an injunction against infringement and compensation for damages on the grounds that Palworld, a game developed and released by the Defendant, infringes multiple patent rights," the announcement reads.

"Nintendo will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights including the Nintendo brand itself, to protect the intellectual properties it has worked hard to establish over the years."

Palworld saw early success in 2024

Palworld lets players capture and utilize "Pals." (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Palworld launched into early access across Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC in Jan. 19, 2024, quickly blowing up and reaching over 2 million concurrent players on Steam.

Palworld was also the biggest third-party launch ever on Xbox Game Pass, dethroning High on Life and reaching over 7 million players by the end of January 2024. By February 2024, Palworld reached over 10 million players on Xbox, while also selling over 15 million copies on Steam.

The game quickly gained notoriety due to its inclusion of the titular "Pals," creatures bearing marked resemblances to Pokémon. These Pals could be equipped with guns, as well as used for labor or food.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Since its early access launch, the developers at Pocketpair have continued to update the game with new content, such as boss battles and additional achievements. Meanwhile, Sony has announced a joint venture with Pocketpair to form Palworld Entertainment, for the purpose of expanding the IP.

The Pokémon Company, which handles production, promotion, and distribution of all things Pokémon, is jointly owned by Nintendo, Game Freak, and Creatures.