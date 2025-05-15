Last week, Pocketpair, creators of Palworld, made a statement officially confirming that gliding with Pals was being removed from the game as a direct result of the Nintendo lawsuit over patent infringement currently taking place in Japan. This change would be implemented with patch v.0.5.5.



While we already know that Pocketpair isn't the first or the last to implement this mechanic, and we've reported before how Nintendo has submitted patent applications post-release of Palworld.

Nevertheless, I wanted to share this brilliant report from our friends at GameFray, who detail the exact timeline of when Palworld first revealed this mechanic in the game, and it's even earlier than I thought — a whole six months prior to Nintendo submitting its application for the patent.

Palworld showed off Pal gliding in June 2021

Here's a screenshot from the video showing a character in Palworld gliding with a Pal. The Nintendo patent application was submitted in December 2021. (Image credit: Indie Live Expo 2021)

The GamesFray report shows that at Indie Live Expo in June 2021, Pocketpair showed off a preview of Palworld. In the clip, we see riding and flying on Pals, indicating that Pocketpair developed the mechanics independently prior to the Nintendo patent application in December 2021 for Patent No. 7528390



The patent in question, which refers to the dynamic switching of riding objects in a game, was granted to Nintendo despite them only filing for it in 2024 after Palworld's release. This is, unfortunately, perfectly legal as Nintendo can relate its 2024 claim back to the 'parent patent' from 2021. However, this video proves that Pocketpair showed off the mechanic even before the parent patent date.

Will this help Pocketpair against Nintendo?

It remains to be seen. The video alone doesn't invalidate Nintendo's patent, as it doesn't really display the exact technical details as described by Nintendo, but it does suggest that Nintendo's version of the mechanic isn't as innovative as they would like you to believe, as any developer can figure out how to implement it.



Nintendo’s patent claims rely on a 2021 application and older filings that date back to December 22, 2021. That’s the earliest date Nintendo can use in court. The June 2021 Palworld video predates this, making it valid prior art.



It certainly weakens Nintendo's case in combination with Pocketpair's defense using examples of other games with the same mechanics, such as Zelda and ARK: Survival Evolved.



The challenges in the Japan suit haven't stopped Nintendo from applying for the same patents in the US, signifying its intent to also bring the case to US soil.

If Palworld is successful, can they bring back the mechanics they have removed?

For now, Pocketpair is playing it safe, modifying key features to avoid risk — despite showcasing these mechanics long before Nintendo’s 2024 claims.

One significant change came with patch 0.3.11, which removed the ability to throw a Pal to a chosen position as a direct response to the lawsuit. This caused temporary spawning issues, frustrating players who blamed Nintendo for the disruption.

Similarly, the gliding update is, in Pocketpair's words, "yet another compromise." If Pocketpair successfully defends its case, it’s possible these changes could be reversed, though the timeline for resolving the dispute remains uncertain.

In the meantime, these adjustments divert resources and extend development time, impacting other projects — like the anticipated Tides of Terraria update set to release this summer.