Here's exactly when you can play Monster Hunter Wilds on PC and console

News
By
published

Get your calendars ready because Monster Hunter Wilds has unveiled when it will go live worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and when you can preload the game

Promotional screenshot of players cooking meat in Monster Hunter Wilds
Get cooking hunters for Monster Hunter Wilds is almost upon us (Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds' launch is only a week away, so Capcom has decided to reveal on X the digital edition's global launch timings and when players can preload it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds' digital edition is expected to go live between Thursday, 27 February 2025, and Friday, 28 February 2025 depending on your home region. In addition, the console version and PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds will have separate launch times in certain regions.

Here are the full global launch times for Monster Hunter Wilds:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Thursday, 27 February 2025

Region

Launch time

Los Angeles, USA

Consoles: 9:00pm PST

PC: 9:00pm PST

Mexico City, Mexico

Consoles: 12:00am CST

PC: 11:00pm

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Friday, 28 February 2025

Region

Launch time

Toronto, Canada

Consoles: 12:00am EST

PC: 12:00am EST

New York, USA

Consoles: 12:00am EST

PC: 12:00am EST

São Paulo, Brazil

Consoles: 12:00am BRT

PC: 2:00am BRT

London, UK

Consoles: 12:00am GMT

PC: 5:00am GMT

Paris, France

Consoles: 12:00am CET

PC: 6:00am CET

Berlin, Germany

Consoles: 12:00am CET

PC: 6:00am CET

Helsinki, Finland

Consoles: 12:00am EET

PC: 7:00am EET

Johannesburg, South Africa

Consoles: 12:00am SAST

PC: 7:00am SAST

Cairo, Egypt

Consoles: 12:00am EET

PC: 7:00am EET

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Consoles: 12:00am AST

PC: 8:00am AST

Debai, United Arab Emirates

Consoles: 12:00am GST

PC: 9:00am GST

Singapore (city-state), Singapore

Consoles: 12:00am SGT

PC: 1:00pm SGT

Seoul, South Korea

Consoles: 12:00am KST

PC: 2:00pm KST

Tokyo, Japan

Consoles: 12:00am JST

PC: 2:00pm JST

Auckland, New Zealand

Consoles: 12:00am NZDT

PC: 6:00pm NZDT

Preload times

The preload times for Monster Hunter Wilds differ depending on the platform. Preload times for the PlayStation 5 version will begin 48 hours prior to launch times in each region. Meanwhile, the preload times for the Xbox Series X|S & PC/Steam versions of Monster Hunter Wilds will commence worldwide on 25th February 2025.

It's nearly to time to begin the hunt once again

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

In just a week from now, we'll finally get to play the next exciting installment of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise. The anticipation for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title is through the roof as Monster Hunter Wilds will feature gigantic open-world environments to explore, tons of new combat mechanics for the series' 14 weapon types, and a metric ton of horrifying new monsters to hunt.

On top of that, Monster Hunter Wilds will be receiving free post-launch title updates and be the first game in the franchise to include crossplay support between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms so everyone can hunt together in online multiplayer co-op, regardless of what platform they play on.

In the meantime, PC players can check out Monster Hunter Wilds' PC Benchmark to see if their PC rigs can handle running the most ambitious Monster Hunter game to date.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds

Venture into Forbidden Lands to discover uncharted lands and hunt giant monsters alongside your friends in online co-op to protect nature and mankind in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Buy for Xbox: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | Microsoft Store

Buy for PlayStation 5: Walmart | Best Buy | Amazon | PlayStation Store

Buy for PC: GreenManGaming (Steam) | CDKeys (Steam)

CATEGORIES
Alexander Cope
Alexander Cope
Contributor — Gaming

Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is! 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.