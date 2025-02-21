Here's exactly when you can play Monster Hunter Wilds on PC and console

Get cooking hunters for Monster Hunter Wilds is almost upon us

Monster Hunter Wilds' launch is only a week away, so Capcom has decided to reveal on X the digital edition's global launch timings and when players can preload it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Prepare yourself for the digital launch of Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam with this helpful launch map! Pre-load start times:PS5: 48 hours prior to launch in each regionXbox Series X|S & PC/Steam: 2/25, 9pm PT, globally pic.twitter.com/fgBywQpVleFebruary 21, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds' digital edition is expected to go live between Thursday, 27 February 2025, and Friday, 28 February 2025 depending on your home region. In addition, the console version and PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds will have separate launch times in certain regions.

Here are the full global launch times for Monster Hunter Wilds:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Thursday, 27 February 2025 Region Launch time Los Angeles, USA Consoles: 9:00pm PST PC: 9:00pm PST Mexico City, Mexico Consoles: 12:00am CST PC: 11:00pm

Swipe to scroll horizontally Friday, 28 February 2025 Region Launch time Toronto, Canada Consoles: 12:00am EST PC: 12:00am EST New York, USA Consoles: 12:00am EST PC: 12:00am EST São Paulo, Brazil Consoles: 12:00am BRT PC: 2:00am BRT London, UK Consoles: 12:00am GMT PC: 5:00am GMT Paris, France Consoles: 12:00am CET PC: 6:00am CET Berlin, Germany Consoles: 12:00am CET PC: 6:00am CET Helsinki, Finland Consoles: 12:00am EET PC: 7:00am EET Johannesburg, South Africa Consoles: 12:00am SAST PC: 7:00am SAST Cairo, Egypt Consoles: 12:00am EET PC: 7:00am EET Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Consoles: 12:00am AST PC: 8:00am AST Debai, United Arab Emirates Consoles: 12:00am GST PC: 9:00am GST Singapore (city-state), Singapore Consoles: 12:00am SGT PC: 1:00pm SGT Seoul, South Korea Consoles: 12:00am KST PC: 2:00pm KST Tokyo, Japan Consoles: 12:00am JST PC: 2:00pm JST Auckland, New Zealand Consoles: 12:00am NZDT PC: 6:00pm NZDT

Preload times

The preload times for Monster Hunter Wilds differ depending on the platform. Preload times for the PlayStation 5 version will begin 48 hours prior to launch times in each region. Meanwhile, the preload times for the Xbox Series X|S & PC/Steam versions of Monster Hunter Wilds will commence worldwide on 25th February 2025.

It's nearly to time to begin the hunt once again

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In just a week from now, we'll finally get to play the next exciting installment of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise. The anticipation for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title is through the roof as Monster Hunter Wilds will feature gigantic open-world environments to explore, tons of new combat mechanics for the series' 14 weapon types, and a metric ton of horrifying new monsters to hunt.

On top of that, Monster Hunter Wilds will be receiving free post-launch title updates and be the first game in the franchise to include crossplay support between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms so everyone can hunt together in online multiplayer co-op, regardless of what platform they play on.

In the meantime, PC players can check out Monster Hunter Wilds' PC Benchmark to see if their PC rigs can handle running the most ambitious Monster Hunter game to date.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.