Here's exactly when you can play Monster Hunter Wilds on PC and console
Get your calendars ready because Monster Hunter Wilds has unveiled when it will go live worldwide on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC, and when you can preload the game
Monster Hunter Wilds' launch is only a week away, so Capcom has decided to reveal on X the digital edition's global launch timings and when players can preload it on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
Prepare yourself for the digital launch of Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC/Steam with this helpful launch map! Pre-load start times:PS5: 48 hours prior to launch in each regionXbox Series X|S & PC/Steam: 2/25, 9pm PT, globally pic.twitter.com/fgBywQpVleFebruary 21, 2025
Monster Hunter Wilds' digital edition is expected to go live between Thursday, 27 February 2025, and Friday, 28 February 2025 depending on your home region. In addition, the console version and PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds will have separate launch times in certain regions.
Here are the full global launch times for Monster Hunter Wilds:
Region
Launch time
Los Angeles, USA
Consoles: 9:00pm PST
PC: 9:00pm PST
Mexico City, Mexico
Consoles: 12:00am CST
PC: 11:00pm
Toronto, Canada
Consoles: 12:00am EST
PC: 12:00am EST
New York, USA
Consoles: 12:00am EST
PC: 12:00am EST
São Paulo, Brazil
Consoles: 12:00am BRT
PC: 2:00am BRT
London, UK
Consoles: 12:00am GMT
PC: 5:00am GMT
Paris, France
Consoles: 12:00am CET
PC: 6:00am CET
Berlin, Germany
Consoles: 12:00am CET
PC: 6:00am CET
Helsinki, Finland
Consoles: 12:00am EET
PC: 7:00am EET
Johannesburg, South Africa
Consoles: 12:00am SAST
PC: 7:00am SAST
Cairo, Egypt
Consoles: 12:00am EET
PC: 7:00am EET
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Consoles: 12:00am AST
PC: 8:00am AST
Debai, United Arab Emirates
Consoles: 12:00am GST
PC: 9:00am GST
Singapore (city-state), Singapore
Consoles: 12:00am SGT
PC: 1:00pm SGT
Seoul, South Korea
Consoles: 12:00am KST
PC: 2:00pm KST
Tokyo, Japan
Consoles: 12:00am JST
PC: 2:00pm JST
Auckland, New Zealand
Consoles: 12:00am NZDT
PC: 6:00pm NZDT
Preload times
The preload times for Monster Hunter Wilds differ depending on the platform. Preload times for the PlayStation 5 version will begin 48 hours prior to launch times in each region. Meanwhile, the preload times for the Xbox Series X|S & PC/Steam versions of Monster Hunter Wilds will commence worldwide on 25th February 2025.
It's nearly to time to begin the hunt once again
In just a week from now, we'll finally get to play the next exciting installment of Capcom's Monster Hunter franchise. The anticipation for this upcoming Xbox title / upcoming PC title is through the roof as Monster Hunter Wilds will feature gigantic open-world environments to explore, tons of new combat mechanics for the series' 14 weapon types, and a metric ton of horrifying new monsters to hunt.
On top of that, Monster Hunter Wilds will be receiving free post-launch title updates and be the first game in the franchise to include crossplay support between Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms so everyone can hunt together in online multiplayer co-op, regardless of what platform they play on.
In the meantime, PC players can check out Monster Hunter Wilds' PC Benchmark to see if their PC rigs can handle running the most ambitious Monster Hunter game to date.
Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.
Monster Hunter Wilds
Venture into Forbidden Lands to discover uncharted lands and hunt giant monsters alongside your friends in online co-op to protect nature and mankind in Monster Hunter Wilds.
