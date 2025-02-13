Monster Hunter Wilds' launch trailer reveals its first Title Update and post-launch roadmap before the game is even out

Monster Hunter Wilds has shown off a new launch trailer during Sony's PlayStation State of Play February 2025 event. This trailer shows an epic montage of Monster Hunter Wilds' various monsters that players will hunt and a teaser of the game's post-launch update roadmap that reveals that it will add Mizutsune in the first Title Update during Spring 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Mizutsune is a Leviathan-type monster that debuted in Monster Hunter Generations and was last seen in Monster Hunter Rise. It's a dangerous monster that slithers into battle and attacks its prey with sharp claws, water beam attacks, and inflicting the Bubbleblight status effect to cause opponents to lose their footing.

However, Mizutstune won't be the only thing to look forward to in the 1st Title Update as it will also include Event Quests and additional updates. The roadmap then reveals that another Title Update will drop for Monster Hunter Wilds in Summer 2025 which will add another and more Event Quests.

In addition to post-launch Title Updates, Monster Hunter Wilds has shown off a new Leviathan-type monster called the Jin Dahaad. It is a colossal, metallic monster that rules the Iceshard Cliffs region as its apex predator and will no doubt require a full party of hunters to take it down.

What has happened to Rathalos in Monster Hunter Wilds to cause it to be so unstable? (Image credit: Capcom)

The launch trailer also gives players a proper first look at Monster Hunter's mascot monster, Rathalos, in Monster Hunter Wilds, which was briefly seen in the game's debut trailer. However, there seems to be something wrong with Rathalos as it is acting erratically, and its body is overflowing with purple-looking energy.

Could this be a hint of special variant monsters we'll be fighting in Monster Hunter Wilds' endgame content? We'll have to play the full game when it releases on February 28, 2025, to find out.

Monster Hunter's next big hunting adventure is nearly here

Team up with other players to bring down the indomitable Jin Dahaad. (Image credit: Capcom)

We're just two weeks away from the release of Monster Hunter Wilds and the wait for this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title has become unbearable at this point as a longtime Monster Hunter fan. It has so much to look forward from a gigantic roster of monsters to hunt, a large armory of weapons to play with, crossplay multiplayer, and more.

Additionally, Capcom has announced that the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions of Monster Hunter Wilds will feature a 40 FPS Balanced mode so it can achieve high graphical fidelity and 40fps (provided they have a 120hz TV).

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. If you can't wait that long, you can enjoy Monster Hunter Wilds' extended second Open Beta Test this weekend at the following date:

From February 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM to February 17, 2025, at 6:59 PM (PT)

Just be aware the beta won't have the resolution/framerate improvements and weapon balance changes that will be implemented in the full game. Also, don't forget to try out Monster Hunter Wilds' PC Benchmark tool to see if your PC can handle running on PC now that Monster Hunter Wilds has reduced its system requirements.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is scheduled to launch on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.