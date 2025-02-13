Monster Hunter Wilds features a 40 FPS "Balanced" mode on Xbox Series X and PS5

Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds is almost here, but the storied Japanese publisher is still sharing new information regarding what players can expect. Capcom has confirmed via X (Twitter) that in addition to the Quality and Performance modes, Monster Hunter Wilds will feature a Balanced mode on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. This mode runs at 40 FPS, and is specifically designed for players that have 120hz TVs.

Capcom previously indicated that a Balanced mode would be available on Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro, but there was no mention of this mode being available on Xbox Series X or the regular PlayStation 5. In Quality mode, the game targets 30 FPS while pushing a higher resolution and better visual effects, while Performance mode naturally targets 60 FPS, sacrificing visual fidelity for a smoother gameplay experience.

Monster Hunter Wilds looks to be a heavy, resource-intensive game, with Capcom recently releasing a benchmark tool for PC users, allowing them to test different setting combinations ahead of the full game's launch. Capcom has also indicated that performance on all platforms in the launch version of the game will be better than the beta experience.

40 FPS modes remain rare, but provide cool options

While the vast majority of console games have two modes, allowing players to prioritize visual quality or an increased framerate, balanced modes that try to hit the best of both worlds remain somewhat rare. It's understandable, as many players still don't have a 4K TV that supports a 120hz refresh rate, but for those that do, a 40 FPS mode is an excellent compromise.

Some of the games that do have optional 40 FPS targets on Xbox Series X|S includes Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 4 and Starfield, which let players pick and choose depending on what best suits their needs.

TDK

Monster Hunter Wilds is slated to launch on Feb. 28, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.