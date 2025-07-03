Capcom reports that its Steam game sales have risen massively — despite flagship titles like Monster Hunter Wilds receiving profuse backlash from PC players

Capcom has just released, on its japanese website, a new fiscal year report showing game sales revenue from April 2024 to March 2025.

According to the report (as shared via @HazzadorGamin on X), revenue through Capcom games sold on Steam has risen by a monumental 61.1%, selling over 28 million games on Valve's digital platform.

This roughly means that Capcom has generated $366 million on Steam alone, and this is only accounting for 31.1% of Capcom's total revenue.

Capcom reveals revenue generated by Steam and PlayStation• Steam grew by 61.1%, accounts for 31.1% of Capcom’s total revenue • PlayStation sale decreased previous fiscal year, accounted for 10.5% of total revenue• 28M Games sold on Steam• No data for Switch/Xbox pic.twitter.com/mJ24t0AnSRJuly 2, 2025

That being said, the fiscal year doesn't have much good news for Capcom's console games sales. Capcom's game sales on PlayStation systems once made up 10.5% of the company's total revenue in 2024, but those figures have been omitted from this report, confirming that it has dropped below 10%.

Unfortunately, we can't say anything about the state of Capcom's game sales numbers on Xbox and Nintendo Switch systems, as they are not featured in the report.

Capcom's been a financial hot streak, yet the quality of its PC games don't reflect that.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Free Title Update 2 - YouTube Watch On

I personally believe that a huge factor in Capcom making a ton of money on Steam is due to the success of Monster Hunter Wilds, which was released just a few weeks before the end of the 2024-2025 fiscal year on February 28, 2025.

This highly anticipated entry in Capcom's Monster Hunter series broke sales records by shipping over 10 million copies in just a month on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Also, it's worth noting that Capcom released other titles to help boost its revenue during 2024 before Monster Hunter Wilds came along, which drew players in.

These include the original, artistically rich strategy/action game hybrid, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Dragon's Dogma 2, the long-awaited revival of Capcom's cult open-world RPG series, Dragon's Dogma.

Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 - Special Collaboration Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That being said, despite Monster Hunter Wilds helping Capcom make bank, the game has received a ton of "Overwhelmingly Negative" reviews on Steam over the past couple of months.

PC players have been criticizing Monster Hunter Wilds' for its subpar PC performance even while running the Best graphics cards, the lack of a true challenge fighting the monsters, its minuscule amount of endgame content, and more.

Capcom's been busy helping fix the scarcity of Monster Hunter's endgame content, with free titles adding new enemies to its monster roster. The first title update added Miztzune and High-Rank Zoh Shia, while the recently released second title update added Lagiacrus and Seregios.

Capcom even released a mini-update that you play as Akuma from the Street Fighter series, complete with his own unique move-set that functioned differently from the main weapon types.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Yet even with these cool updates, players are still not satisfied as they are complaining that these updates barely do anything to upgrade the PC version's performance. People are experiencing crashes, framerates tanking below 30fps, aliasing galore, and other optimization issues.

Judging from the aforementioned fiscal year report, it's quite possible that Capcom rushed Monster Hunter Wilds out the door before it was properly optimized to get out before the fiscal year for 2024-2025.

It paid off big for Capcom, but the quality of Monster Hunter Wilds suffered heavily as a result.

You'd think after the optimization issues Dragon's Dogma 2 had when that game launched (as my colleague Jez Corden discovered in his review of Dragon's Dogma 2), Capcom would've realized that the RE Engine isn't designed to run big open-world games like Monster Hunter Wilds.

However, I'm guessing it was too late to back peddle in time to change Monster Hunter Wilds' so it was able to run with the RE Engine better. Perhaps due to being too far into development or not willing to compromise, missing out on meeting the fiscal year deadline.

Resident Evil Requiem - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, Resident Evil Requiem hopefully won't suffer these problems.

Capcom confirmed in a developer interview (only available on Resident Evil's website), that it will not be an open-world multiplayer game (as it was originally going to be according to the leaked rumor), because Capcom says the fans didn't want the Resident Evil series to go in that direction.

However, Capcom will need to do more than simply keep RE Engine-made games away from open-world structures if it hopes to maintain the quality of its upcoming PC games and even upcoming Xbox games.

In my opinion, Capcom needs to take time to properly optimize each game, take fan feedback into serious consideration with regard to game design and performance, and not rush out products to meet deadlines and make a quick buck.

Otherwise, the fans will turn on them as they did with Monster Hunter Wilds and not stick around to purchase anymore of their products, bringing Capcom's recent financial success on Steam to a grinding halt.

Will Capcom heed the fan outcries and learn from its lessons to maintain its high sales revenues for the next fiscal year without sacrificing the quality of its upcoming games?

Will it be able to finally fix the performance issues of Monster Hunters Wilds so fans will stick around to play more of its free title updates and probable DLC expansion?

We will have to wait and see what Capcom's next move is to find out.