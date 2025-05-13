Capcom has just announced via its official website and The Game Awards' X account that it has achieved its highest sales figures and operating income records in the company's history within its 2024-2025 fiscal year report (ending on March 31, 2025).

According to the report, Capcom's net sales were ¥169.6 billion ($1.14 billion), up 11.3% year-on-year, while its net income was ¥48.45 billion ($327.5 million), up 11.7% year-on-year. This is the eighth consecutive year that Capcom has broken sales records, and the 11th consecutive year it has increased its operating profit growth.

On top of that, Capcom has announced that it has sold over 51.87 million video game units worldwide. This success is largely thanks to Capcom's flagship franchises like Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and, of course, Monster Hunter.

Monster Hunter is currently Capcom's biggest franchise, with Monster Hunter World selling over 28.2 million copies, Monster Hunter Rise at 16.7 million copies, and the latest entry, Monster Hunter Wilds, selling over 10 million copies in just a month after its release.

After declaring this financial success, Capcom stated, and I quote from it's official website, "Moving forward, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, Capcom anticipates net sales of 190,000 million yen and operating income of 73,000 million yen, which would result in nine consecutive years of record high profit at all levels and eleven consecutive years of over 10% operating income growth."

In short, things are going well money-wise for Capcom, and the company is confident in its future endeavors.

If Capcom's upcoming Xbox titles/upcoming PC titles like the new Okami and Onimusha: Way of the Sword live up to fans' expectations after being a dormant Capcom IP for so long, then fortune will continue to smile for this legendary studio.

