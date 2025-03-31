Band together to hunt the apex predators of the Forgotten Lands in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest entry in Capcom's immensely popular Monster Hunter franchise, has recently achieved a major milestone by selling over 10 million copies worldwide, as per an official statement on Capcom's official website.

What makes its sales figure so impressive is that it took Resident Evil Village three years after its release in 2021 to reach such sales numbers.

Additionally, Monster Hunter Wilds managed to ship 8 million units worldwide in only three days after its launch. This officially makes Monster Hunter Wilds the fastest-selling title in Capcom history, beating out the previous record-holder, Resident Evil 4 Remake, which sold 3 million copies in two days after its launch.

Major balance changes are coming to Monster Hunter Wilds in the coming months

To celebrate the occasion, the director of Monster Hunter Wilds, Yuya Tokuda, has announced on Monster Hunter Wilds' official website that Capcom will send players a free item pack in-game as a 'thank-you' gift for their support.

Additionally, Yuya Tokusa has shared plans with the community about Capcom's plans for Monster Hunter Wilds post-launch updates in the coming months.

These plans start with a brief recap of Monster Hunter Wilds' 1st Title Update, which is set to go live this week on April 4, 2025.

This update will bring a ton of new content to the game, including the addition of new monsters to fight, such as the returning Mizustune, more Tempered Monsters to fight, an online Gathering Hub called the Grand Hall, new quests to complete, new gear to collect, cosmetic DLC, and more.

Next up, Yuya Tokusa has announced that Capcom plans to implement a ton of balance adjustments to Monster Hunter Wilds in the upcoming Title Updates. So far, these plans include buffing the Hammer weapon, nerfing the overtuned Corrupted Mantle, increasing the health, resistances, defenses, and multiplayer scaling of several Tempered monsters, and other weapon balance adjustments.

These balance adjustments are planned to be implemented at the end of May or in the second Title Update scheduled to launch in Summer 2025.

Afterward, Yuya Tokusa says that the game will receive various quality-of-life improvements in the upcoming Title Updates, including reducing the waiting time when using facility functions in each locale, and general improvements to UI/UX, restocking items, joining multiplayer hunts, using the Seikret, camera behavior, and more.

Yuya Tokusa then stated that Capcom is working hard to fix the stability of the PC (Steam) version of Monster Hunter Wilds. It plans to do this by reducing the VRAM usage and upgrading the DirectStorage version of the Steam version when the 1st Title Update launches.

Yuya Tokusa also says that Capcom is looking to improve the overall gameplay flow of Monster Hunter Wilds by making adjustments to its in-game economy, balance, and other areas, starting with several 'downward adjustments' (a.k.a. nerfs) to its overall game balance in the coming months.

Lastly, Yuya Tokusa has confirmed that Layered Weapons (a system where you can change the cosmetic appearance of weapons) will return to Monster Hunter Wilds in a future update.

Let's hope that these balance adjustments makes hunts threatening again in Monster Hunter Wilds

When Monster Hunter Wilds first launched, it had a fair share of positive reviews (including our 4/5 review of Monster Hunter Wilds) and a lot of criticism from its 1 million+ concurrent player base.

These include critiques regarding its subpar PC performance, convoluted multiplayer system, and lackluster difficulty. So seeing Capcom acknowledge these issues and vowing to fix them in the upcoming title updates instead of having to wait for a DLC expansion for these fixes is comforting to know for me, as Monster Hunter Wilds really disappointed me at its launch.

However, regardless of how I or anybody else feels about the game, its massive sales milestone of 10 million copies shows that Monster Hunter Wilds' issues have done little to impact the general public's enjoyment of the game or its financial success.

Success that I feel will continue to grow stronger if Capcom's planned balance adjustments and content updates manage to address fan criticisms and refine Monster Hunter Wilds' gameplay.

Either way, I can't wait to join the hunt again as this announcement, along with the 1st title update's content, has rekindled my interest in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds, the next-gen successor to one of Capcom's best Xbox games and best PC games, Monster Hunter World, is now available for purchase after launching on February 28, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.