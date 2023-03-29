Resident Evil 4 remake reaches 3 million sold in just two days

What you need to know

According to Capcom, the Resident Evil 4 remake has already crossed 3 million copies sold.

This is the fastest opening sales of any Resident Evil games over the past several years.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is available now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4.

It's early days, but Capcom's latest massive title is already off to a strong start.

Capcom shared (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that the Resident Evil 4 remake is already over 3 million copies sold in its first two days. This is the fastest sales of any Resident Evil game over the past several years, with Resident Evil Village reaching 3 million sold in three days, while the Resident Evil 2 remake took four days.

These latest numbers push the franchise to new heights, with Capcom confirming that the Resident Evil series is now over 135 million units sold. Capcom's bestselling indvidual game remains the 2018 Monster Hunter World, with over 18 million copies sold.

In our Resident Evil 4 remake review, managing editor Jez Corden wrote that "While the game is a bit thin in the "survival horror" department, Resident Evil 4 is an absolutely spectacular action horror game with varied and satisfying combat, memorable characters, and a meaty amount of content."

Windows Central's take

It's been said, but it bears repeating: Capcom is on fire. Constant hits make this company one of the best around right now, and I expect we'll see continued strong sales from Resident Evil 4, as well as an impressive performance when Street Fighter 6 arrives in June.

Since 2017, Capcom has reinvigorated the Resident Evil series and many of its other franchises. Now, I wonder what's next? Personally, I expect we'll see Resident Evil 9 in early 2025, possibly followed by another remake in 2026.