The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt reaches 60 million copies sold as work continues on The Witcher 4
CD Projekt RED's 2015 fantasy role-playing game has sold over 60 million copies.
CD Projekt RED's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crossed 60 million copies sold since it launched back in 2015.
CD Projekt shared the news on Wednesday as part of an investor update detailing its business operations, revealing a new sales milestone for the team's arguable magnum opus. That number is up 10 million from the last milestone, which was shared back in 2023.
As part of the same investor update, CD Projekt also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty expansion has crossed 10 million copies sold, while the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is now in the pre-production stage of development.
Right now, the bulk of the development teams at CD Projekt RED are working on The Witcher 4, a game that entered full production late in 2024.
The Witcher 4 stars Ciri as the protagonist and is being developed using Unreal Engine 5, but otherwise, there's a lot we still don't know. The Witcher 4 (previously codenamed "Polaris") is meant to be the start of a new trilogy of games.
According to CD Projekt's staff breakdown, the team working on The Witcher 4 now numbers 422 staff, up slightly from 407 in 2024.
Outside of The Witcher 4, CD Projekt RED is also overseeing a remake of the first Witcher game. This remake is being developed by Fool's Theory, a studio that was founded by former CD Projekt RED staff. A team at CD Projekt RED's Boston office is also working on a spinoff title for The Witcher franchise.
I recently wrote about The Witcher 3's 10th anniversary, and how it's still one of the best games of all time.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via GOG, the Epic Games Store, and Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Geralt's seemingly-final adventure has turned 10 years old, and it's still worth playing. Jump into the Complete Edition, which bundles in the excellent Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. CD Projekt RED updated the game for modern hardware, including ray-traced effects.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
