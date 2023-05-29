The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt crosses 50 million copies sold

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED shared its financial results for Q1 2023, revealing that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has crossed 50 million copies sold.

The Witcher franchise as a whole is over 75 million copies sold.

CD Projekt RED currently has multiple Witcher games in development, both internally and with partnerships at external teams.

The seemingly final tale of the White Wolf isn't slowing down in sales.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is over 50 million copies sold, per the Q1 2023 earnings report from CD Projekt. That's up 10 million copies from April 2022, where it was reported the game had crossed 40 million copies sold. Meanwhile, The Witcher franchise of games is over 75 million, meaning that The Witcher and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings have put up a combined 25 million copies sold.

Looking ahead, CD Projekt RED is developing a number of new games in The Witcher universe, including one codenamed "Project Polaris" that is meant to kickstart a new trilogy. CD Projet RED is overseeing an external team, Fool's Theory, which is early in development working on a remake of the first Witcher game. There's also a more stylized project in development at The Molasses Flood, which was recently reshuffled as the team suffered layoffs.

In addition to the world of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED is working on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the first and only expansion for the 2020 game. Phantom Liberty is slated to launch at some point in 2023, and will be present during Summer Game Fest via the Play Days event for media.

Windows Central's take

The strength of The Witcher 3's ongoing sales legs can't be denied. This is down to a lot of things: Renewed interest from the Netflix show, a quality Nintendo Switch version, the recent current-generation update, but above all else, the game's quality continues to speak for itself. I still haven't had time to play more than an hour of the updated version, but I need to get back to it.