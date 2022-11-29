The Witcher Remake will be an open world RPG, per CD Projekt RED

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED recently announced a remake of the first Witcher game.

Speaking at an investor meeting, CD Projekt RED confirmed that the remake will be an open world role-playing game.

The Witcher Remake is being developed by Polish studio Fool's Theory, with CD Projekt RED providing oversight.

Players will be waiting a while to experience the upcoming remake of The Witcher, but a couple of new details have come through at this early stage of development.

As part of CD Projekt RED's Q3 2022 results (opens in new tab), the company reiterated that The Witcher Remake (previously codenamed Canis Majoris) is in development, adding that it will be a "Story driven, single player open world RPG."

The Witcher, which was first released for PC in 2007, was a single-player RPG but it was decidedly not an open world game, being limited in scope. While it's unlikely The Witcher Remake will quite hit the scope of the 2015 entry, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it seems like players will have more to explore across a more seamless open environment.

This remake is still years away, and is being developed by Polish studio Fool's Theory using Unreal Engine 5, with CD Projekt RED looking over the production. Platforms for the game have not technically been announced, but given how far out the title is, it's safe to expect it will be developed for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5.

In addition to The Witcher Remake, CD Projekt RED is internally working on a trilogy of Witcher games, which will start off with the next Witcher game, codenamed Polaris. This trilogy is also being developed using Unreal Engine 5, with the first game currently in pre-production.

More immediately, a current-generation upgrade is coming for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with ray-tracing, a photo mode, and more being added for free on Dec. 14, 2022.