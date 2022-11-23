The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update trailer shows ray-tracing and 60 FPS modes for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED shared a new trailer for the free current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

This update, which is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5, including ray-tracing features, performance modes on console, a photo mode, and more.

The free update is scheduled to launch on Dec. 14, 2022.

In just a couple of weeks, Witcher fans will be able to enjoy an upgraded version of CD Projekt RED's 2015 epic, and now, we've got a better idea of what the upgrade entails.

CD Projekt RED shared a trailer on Wednesday, giving a look at the free current-generation upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This update, which is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and PS5, includes new features like performance modes on console, ray-tracing, a photo mode, and more. You can check out the trailer below.

Other fun additions to the game include the ability to pause during cutscenes, and a new quest that allows Geralt to hunt down a suit of armor that's based on the armor used in the Netflix Witcher series. Players who want to alter the look of the game can also adjust the camera angles, going up closer or zooming out more depending on if Geralt is traveling by foot or horseback.

The current-generation update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is slated to be available on all platforms on Dec. 14, 2022. A new physical version of the game that includes all the DLC and updates bundled in is also on the way, and will be available at a later date.