Players on consoles will soon be able to indulge in mods.

As Polish game developer and publisher CD Projekt RED continues to celebrate the 10 years of Geralt slaying monsters while searching for Ciri, there's one more big surprise on the way.

CD Projekt RED shared on Friday that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting one last update that brings cross-platform mod support for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

While mods have been allowed and supported for The Witcher 3 on PC for years through sites like Nexus — CD Projekt RED also provided users an official REDKit to help build mods using the game's development tool — console players have been left out of any custom quests or zany creations that modders have put together.

The Witcher 3 will use mod.io for a mod manager. This is the same modding platform used for many other games across consoles and PC, including Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3.

This will be completely free, though it will require users to make a mod.io account and link it to their CD Projekt RED account. The developers note that because of technical limitations and community guideline requirements, not every mod will be approved for use on Xbox and PlayStation, though mods crafted with REDKit stand the "best chance" of making it through.

The Witcher 3 recently turned 10 years old. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

While there's no exact release date at this time, CD Projekt RED says this final update bringing cross-platform mods is slated to arrive at some point later in 2025.

Elsewhere in the world of The Witcher, CD Projekt RED shared that The Witcher 3 has passed 60 million copies sold, a stunning achievement for the fantasy role-playing game.

I also recently wrote about the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and how it's still one of my favorite games of all time.

There are some new limited edition Xbox controllers themed after the 10th anniversary of the game that you can grab right now, though stock is limited.