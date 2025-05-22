Xbox introduces limited Witcher 3 10th anniversary controllers, and they're available right now
In celebration of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's 10th Anniversary, there are two new Xbox controllers with designs to honor the White Wolf.
If you need another Xbox controller, you're in luck. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the design team at Xbox partnered with CD Projekt RED to craft two new limited edition controllers themed after the iconic Wolf medallion worn by Geralt of Rivia.
These two controllers are available now at the Microsoft Store, with a Standard Edition and Elite Series 2 offering for $80 and $170, respectively. You can take a closer look at both designs in the video below:
There's not exactly a shortage of Xbox controller designs, with the teams continually offering new options and limited themes for players to grab.
A few weeks ago, the team revealed DOOM: The Dark Ages-themed controllers in celebration of the then-upcoming first-person shooter from id Software and Bethesda Softworks. The Standard Edition DOOM controller isn't easy to find in stock anymore, though at the time I'm writing this, it is available at Amazon.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt turns 10, and it's still an incredible achievement
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is officially 10 years old, a noteworthy achievement for a fantastic game. Continuing the celebratory efforts, CD Projekt RED has launched a new dynamic theme for Xbox Series X|S console users, letting players deck out their home screen with the 10th anniversary art seen above.
I recently wrote about the 10th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and how it's still one of my favorite games of all time, discussing the massive leap in game design it represented for the CD Projekt RED as a studio, as well as my personal attachment to the series.
I'm also looking forward to seeing what CD Projekt RED crafts with its planned sequel, The Witcher 4, though that game isn't particularly close to launching.
