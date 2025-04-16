Microsoft is going big for DOOM: The Dark Ages, and it seems we're getting the custom controller treatment.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is the latest instalment of the legendary franchise, set to launch on May 15, 2025. The game will drop into Xbox Game Pass, and launch at retail across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, taking the Doom Slayer's story into the medieval past.

I went hands-on with DOOM: The Dark Ages a short while ago, and found it to be absolutely fantastic. The only thing that could make it better would be a sexy DOOM-styled Xbox controller and Xbox Series X console wrap to go with it. Oh, and what's that? Apparently that's exactly what we're getting.

Reliable gaming tipster @billbil_kun revealed that DOOM: The Dark Ages is getting a limited edition Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, as well as an Xbox Series X console wrap. Microsoft tends to drop custom controllers and wraps for its bigger game releases, with Starfield getting the limited edition accessory treatment previously.

🚨 UPCOMING RELEASE 🚨🎁 SURPRISE 🎁Two additional accessories will be revealed this week for theDOOM The Dark Ages Xbox Limited Edition CollectionWhich are:🎮 Xbox Elite Series 2 Wirelles Controller🖼️ Xbox Series X Console Wraphttps://t.co/UjU3xa1ktvApril 16, 2025

Funnily enough, another DOOM-style controller very likely already "leaked" via Xbox itself, atop Xbox lead Phil Spencer's infamous office shelf.

XboxEra pointed out previously that, during a recent NBC report from Xbox HQ, a mysteriously DOOM-looking controller made its debut in the background of some of the shots during interviews with Phil Spencer.

The smoking gun. Or well, smoking BFG. Thanks Jesse. :3 (Image credit: Microsoft via NBC and XboxEra)

The above controller is quite firmly not an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 model, though. The Elite controller doesn't have a dedicated sharing button, and that d-pad up there doesn't look detachable.

Could it be that we're getting both a custom Xbox Elite Controller and a regular Xbox controller? Could it be that @billbil_kun mistook a regular Xbox controller for an Elite controller? There is precedent for Microsoft delivering both Elite and non-Elite custom controllers for big releases, such as Gears 5. Starfield, however, only got a custom regular controller.

In any case, it seems that these new accessories will likely be revealed very soon. Microsoft is rumored to be holding some sort of mini-event this month, in part to "shadow drop" Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake, which leaked heavily over the past couple of years.